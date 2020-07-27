OKM Music, the Bartlesville music festival formerly known as the OK Mozart International Festival, has again reconfigured its plans for its 2020 season in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival, which is its 36th year, traditionally has been presented each June. Earlier this year, festival officials decided to move the festival to September.
However, as the pandemic continues to spread, the festival's board of directors opted to reformat the 2020 festival out of concerns over the safety of the performers and the audience.
The restrictions on indoor seating and the need for physical distancing has meant the cancellation of all indoor concerts. Artists scheduled to perform as part of the 2020 season, including the Canadian Brass, Jack Settle, Dallas Brass, Tina Guo, Grady Nichols, and Wynona Wang, have been postponed to the 37th OKM Festival in June 2021.
The Verona Quartet performance has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined future date. The University of Oklahoma Symphony concert, scheduled for October 4, has been cancelled for 2020, but may be rescheduled for 2021.
“We are fully committed to the health and safety of our patrons, artists, staff and community," said Mary Lynn Mihm, chairman of the OKM board, in a statement. "By following recommendations from federal, state, and local health authorities, reformatting our festival seemed like the most appropriate option.
"In this difficult time of uncertainty," Mihm said, "the board of directors believe now more than ever that the show must go on.”
To do that, OKM Music will be presenting various live-streamed concert, including a Sept. 5 performance by composer and cellist Tina Guo, featuring music from film and video game projects in which Guo has participated, including "Kung Fu Panda," "Game of Thrones" and "Wonder Woman."
Additional live-streamed concerts will be announced at a later date.
OKM Music will also host one outdoor concert, a performance by the bluegrass band Balsam Range, with guest artists the Clark Gibson Quintet.
The concert will be held 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Tower Center at Unity Square, near the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. While the concert is free, registration is required to attend. Also, VIP seating is available for $15. To purchase, and for more information: okmmusic.org.
Those who purchased tickets for the 2020 may obtain a full refund, or consider the amount paid as a donation to OKM Music, or transfer tickets for future performances.
Current ticket holders have until Oct. 1 to obtain refunds; after that date, all outstanding tickets will automatically be considered a donation.
For more: 918-336-9900, okmmusic.org.