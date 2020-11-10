Oklahoma's Bailey Rae advances on 'The Voice'

Oklahoma country music artist Bailey Rae survived a “battle round” to advance on NBC’s “The Voice.”

In the battle round, which aired Monday, she shared a stage with teammate Sid Kingsley. They sang a duet of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Per battle round rules, a coach can pick only one of his team members to move on to the next round. Their coach, John Legend, said, “That was a fantastic performance. It made me so proud.”

Continuing, Legend called both performers incredible before making his choice.

“It was very close, but I decided to go with Bailey Rae,” he said. “Something about her voice just stands out. I’ve never had a pure country singer, and she is the genuine article.”

The camera cut away to the victor as she walked off stage.

“Oh my gosh,” she said. “That did not just happen. I am tearing up right now.”