Oklahoma's Bailey Rae advances on 'The Voice'

Oklahoma country music artist Bailey Rae survived a “battle round” to advance on NBC’s “The Voice.”
In the battle round, which aired Monday, she shared a stage with teammate Sid Kingsley. They sang a duet of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”
Per battle round rules, a coach can pick only one of his team members to move on to the next round. Their coach, John Legend, said, “That was a fantastic performance. It made me so proud.”
Continuing, Legend called both performers incredible before making his choice.
“It was very close, but I decided to go with Bailey Rae,” he said. “Something about her voice just stands out. I’ve never had a pure country singer, and she is the genuine article.”
The camera cut away to the victor as she walked off stage.
“Oh my gosh,” she said. “That did not just happen. I am tearing up right now.”
Bailey Rae is a 2020 graduate of Bokchito High School near Durant. After being claimed by Legend during blind auditions, she identified herself as an 18-year-old from Roberta. After the blind audition, another coach on “The Voice” — Oklahoman Blake Shelton — expressed regret that his team was full and he vowed to steal Bailey Rae if she lost in the battle round.
Coaches gave opinions before Legend made his post-battle round choice. Shelton preferred Kingsley’s performance over Bailey Rae’s performance in the battle round but complimented her with this: “There is something about your voice. It reminds me of like a Patty Loveless — very powerful but a beautiful clean tone at the same time.”
Said Shelton's fiance and fellow coach Gwen Stefani: “Bailey, you started off kind of timid in a beautiful way, but when you really belt out, your tone is so strong and beautiful. I would definitely listen to your records.”
Coach Kelly Clarkson preferred Kingsley’s performance but said this: “Bailey, you have such a gift. I love your tone. It is the style of country I love.”
Legend called it an “impossible decision” before declaring the Oklahoman the victor.
“Bailey Rae, I love your tone. I love your twang. It just feels natural,” he said.
Kingsley thanked Legend and said he was grateful for the opportunity. Clarkson pushed a “steal” button to claim him as he walked off the stage.
