Oklahoman's team wins Food Network's 'Halloween Wars'

Oklahoman Daniel Miller and his team (Mummies Rejects ) captured the season 10 championship on the Food Network reality TV competition "Halloween Wars."
Miller, who is from the Carter County town of Wilson, is the pumpkin carver on his team. Teammates included cake creator Hemu Basu and sugar artist Steve Weiss.
The winning team earned $50,000. Teams were challenged to create “frighteningly fun” and edible displays that are as spooky as they are tasty.
Miller is an electrician and chainsaw artist who became interested in pumpking carving after watching "Halloween Wars."
