Oklahomans competing on 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown' hosted by Trace Adkins

Four cowboys and cowgirls from Oklahoma will be among competitors in the Trace Adkins-hosted reality show “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.” The first of 10 season two episodes will premiere at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 on INSP.
The Oklahoma cowboys are Ora Brown of Pawhuska and Tyler Kijac of Jay. The Oklahoma cowgirls are Katey Jo Gordon of Ryan and Jennifer Hudgins of Preston.
They’ll be joined by other cowboys and cowgirls around the country as they undergo a series of cowboy challenges that will test them individually and as teams. The last person standing will earn his or her own herd, an Ultimate Cowboy Showdown championship belt-buckle and other prizes.
“Everybody knows that cowboys are tough as nails, but the high-stakes format of this show also brings out other aspects of their personalities like wit, humor, empathy, chivalry and compassion,” Craig Miller, INSP's vice president of original unscripted programming & development, said in a news release. “Viewers get a ringside seat to observe the ‘cowboy code’ in action.”
Adkins, a country music star, said in a release that he is honored and thrilled to return for the second season of the show.
“Trace is a Louisiana native with a profound appreciation for what it takes to be a cowboy,” Miller said. “He enjoys riding alongside these rough and tough wranglers to challenge their skills and cowboy code character. Then, as host and deciding judge, the cowboys must face Trace each week for an elimination round. Any cowboy who fails to perform to Trace’s expectations will be told to, ‘hit the trail.’ So, things get intense quickly as no one wants to end up on Trace Adkins’ bad side!”
For a first look at season two, click here. INSP provided this bio information for the Oklahoma competitors:
Ora Brown
A fierce competitor, Brown is a cowpuncher in charge of a cattle operation in Pawhuska. His start into the world of cowboyin’ began at age 12 when he begged a neighbor for a job on his cattle ranch. Serving six years in the U.S. Army, he went on to earn a degree in ranch and feedlot operations. Married and a father of three boys, Ora plans to pass on the cowboy way of life to the boys.
Katey Jo Gordon
From the tender age of 2, fifth-generation cowboy Gordon has competed in rodeos and won her first competition when she was 5 years old. Over the years, she earned a rodeo scholarship, and her triumphs riding on the rodeo circuit have reached the hundreds with no signs of slowing down. Originally from New Mexico, Katie now resides in Ryan and works alongside her husband and father on the family’s cattle ranch.
Jennifer Hudgins
As the ranch manager at her family’s Oklahoma cattle operation, Jennifer Hudgins of Preston knows how she likes things done and expects only the best from her staff. Working side-by-side with her father (an old-school cowboy) she’s thankful for all the insight he’s bestowed upon her. Jennifer is a practiced horse trainer, but considers her biggest talent to be a keen ability to read cattle. Adamantly against the term “cowgirl,” she wants to win and prove that girls can be cowboys too.
Tyler Kijac
Self-made Michigan cowboy Tyler Kijac of Jay has an impressive professional bull riding career under his belt. An entrepreneur, he’s used the knowledge and experience he has gained from working on some of the largest cattle operations in America to transform a decrepit Oklahoma ranch into a thriving 100-head cattle operation. When it comes to the competition, his drive to win is to create a safety net for him and his wife to start having children.