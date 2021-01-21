Oklahomans competing on 'Ultimate Cowboy Showdown' hosted by Trace Adkins

Four cowboys and cowgirls from Oklahoma will be among competitors in the Trace Adkins-hosted reality show “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.” The first of 10 season two episodes will premiere at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 on INSP.

The Oklahoma cowboys are Ora Brown of Pawhuska and Tyler Kijac of Jay. The Oklahoma cowgirls are Katey Jo Gordon of Ryan and Jennifer Hudgins of Preston.

They’ll be joined by other cowboys and cowgirls around the country as they undergo a series of cowboy challenges that will test them individually and as teams. The last person standing will earn his or her own herd, an Ultimate Cowboy Showdown championship belt-buckle and other prizes.

“Everybody knows that cowboys are tough as nails, but the high-stakes format of this show also brings out other aspects of their personalities like wit, humor, empathy, chivalry and compassion,” Craig Miller, INSP's vice president of original unscripted programming & development, said in a news release. “Viewers get a ringside seat to observe the ‘cowboy code’ in action.”

Adkins, a country music star, said in a release that he is honored and thrilled to return for the second season of the show.