Oklahoman chosen for Disney writing program

Shelley Dennis, a former fashion model from Clayton, Okla., turned actor and writer, is among 13 writers selected for Disney General Entertainment's 2021 Content Writing Program.

According to a bio on shelleydennis.com, Dennis has appeared in “Criminal Minds” and “Days of Our Lives” and merged writing and acting to create a web series, “Recovering Model.” She wrote for Disney’s “Tangled” series and performed on improv stages at Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade in addition to touring with Wayne Brady doing stand-up comedy and improv.

Dennis was one of four writers chosen to be in the Native American Showrunner Program for 2020 and she’s a staff writer on “Spirit Rangers,” a new Netflix animated series.

Created in 1990, the Disney one-year writing program offers advanced professional development with the primary goal of helping to secure participants’ first staffing assignment via Disney General Entertainment Content series. The program is recognized as one of the entertainment industry’s most successful of its type, with a nearly 100% hiring rate for more than a decade, and has served as a launching pad for many successful writers across the industry.

