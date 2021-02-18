Oklahoma was like Merle Haggard's 'second home,' new book shares stories about music legend

Everyone has quirks. McDonald saw first-hand that Haggard loved to pour molasses over a plate of food and stir everything up before eating. It’s all part of a meaty book chapter devoted solely to McDonald’s year in the Haggard home.

“It was really sweet to hang around with Merle Haggard at the house and, of course, Bonnie,” McDonald said during a phone interview to talk about the book. “He was so much in love with Bonnie. They just married. They had their careers going and he was so happy all the time.”

McDonald said Haggard was never mean — not for a moment, and not even when McDonald once answered the home phone by saying, “Bob’s Bar & Grill.” Haggard told McDonald he appreciated the attempt at humor but warned against a repeat because it might sabotage an important phone call.

In the summer of 1966, Owens’ sons left Oildale to live on their father’s ranch. That was the end of McDonald’s stay at the Haggard home, but it was just the start of an enduring kinship with Haggard.

“I had my own life going for a long time,” McDonald said. “I would call him all the time anyway and go visit him when I could. ... He was really proud of me that I had gone my own way and became a disc jockey and a surveyor.”