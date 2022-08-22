 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma R&B Bash to be held at BOK Center

  • Updated
  • 0

Oklahoma R&B Bash is coming to the BOK Center January 28, 2023.

The show will feature  Keith Sweat, Jagged Edge, Lloyd, J Holiday and Next. Tickets are now on sale starting at $43.50 online at www.bokcenter.com.

Keith Sweat & Jagged Edge have nine combines No. 1 hits and 13 more top-10 singles.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jerry Bruckheimer believes 'Top Gun: Maverick' was successful due to authenticity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert