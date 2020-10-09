Oklahoma pumpkin artist reaches finals on 'Halloween Wars'

It’s probably fair to say Daniel Wilson overachieved when he created Halloween masks for his children. The kids went to grade school looking like zombies in a state of deterioration.
What happened?
“There were little kids crying,” Wilson said, adding that his children have twice been sent home because their Halloween costumes were too scary.
In hindsight, maybe a simulation of a ripped-out trachea was going too far?
Now, Wilson is seeing how far he can go on a reality TV show that seems ideal for his skill set. The Oklahoman is part of a three-member team that advanced to the championship round of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars.” Each team is made up of an expert pumpkin carver, a cake artist and a sugar artist. Teams are challenged to create “frighteningly fun” (and edible) displays that are as spooky as they are tasty. A season 10 champion will be crowned during an episode scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
“I’m excited,” Wilson said. “You go there to compete and you set certain goals like I’m going to make it to the finale and then I’m going to win it.”
Now, he’s one step away from turning jack-o’-lanterns into a jackpot: The last team standing takes home $50,000.
Wilson, who lives in the Carter County town of Wilson, is the pumpkin carver on his squad. He used to slice up pumpkins the conventional way (triangle noses, etc.), but now, he uses pumpkins as a canvas and carves detailed works of art on the exteriors.
Wilson, asked when he realized he had this “gift,” credited “Halloween Wars.” He watched the first season and got inspired to give it a try. He was discouraged by his first couple of attempts but didn’t want to give up before knocking out a “good one.”
“So I did one good one and I have spent way too much on pumpkins since,” he said.
Wilson said it’s difficult to figure out just how much, but he estimated he spends between $400 and $500 a year on pumpkins. It’s easy to do when you’re addicted. When he runs out of pumpkins, he might intend to go buy “just” one more.
“Then you come back with 18 in the back of your truck,” he said.
Continuing, Wilson said, “You go there, and you’re going to buy a $10 pumpkin, and then you see an $80 pumpkin that’s huge and you’re like, well, one won’t hurt.”
It was suggested to Wilson during a phone interview that he needs to win “Halloween Wars” just to recoup his expenses.
“I know it, just to break even,” he said.
Wilson, an electrician by trade, comes from a family of artists. He’s not a one-medium guy. He paints, and he’s a chainsaw artist. One of his chainsaw creations was purchased by country music artist Blake Shelton. Say what? Wilson explained. He said he listens to music when he carves. When Shelton’s song “Ol’ Red” started playing, Wilson took it as a sign to carve a dog like the one Shelton mentions in the song.
“We made a little video (of the dog sculpture) a few months later,” Wilson said. “Blake saw it and said, ‘I’ve got to have it.’ I said, ‘Man, that’s cool because you can buy it,’ and he did.”
Wilson digs Halloween stuff. His favorite scary movie, because it gave him nightmares as a kid, is 1958’s “The Robot vs. the Aztec Mummy.” When he creates pumpkin art, he usually just pulls an image of a monster out of his brain. He said he tries to bring his A-game to “Halloween Wars,” but time constraints make it difficult.
“Sometimes, you’ve got to sacrifice a little bit of quality to get certain things out,” he said. “You’ve got to balance it just right, or you hope you do anyway.”
Wilson, because he’s a veteran viewer of “Halloween Wars,” knew to expect a high level of talent when he was on the show, but he said he has been blown away by his teammates. “You think you have seen the top of their game and then you go to the next round and you are like, I’ve got to step it up.”
There’s a goal other than winning “Halloween Wars.” Wilson hopes appearing on the show will help him transition from electrician to full-time artist. You can meet him in the first few minutes of this video clip.
Featured video
Everything you need to celebrate Halloween, from pumpkin patches to scary houses and more
Livesay
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Town Farms
Annabelle’s Fun Farm
Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross
HallowZOOeen
HallowMarine
The Patch
Hex House/Westside Grim/Rise of the Living Dead
OK Asylum
Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail
Psycho Path
Pleasant Valley Farms
St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch
Halloween Night at the Museum
First United Methodist Church of Owasso Pumpkin Patch
A drone view of a corn maze at Livesay Orchards in Porter, Okla.
Journalism worth your time and money
Jimmie Tramel
918-581-8389
<&underline>jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com</&underline>
Twitter: @JimmieTramel
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!