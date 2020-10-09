Oklahoma pumpkin artist reaches finals on 'Halloween Wars'

Wilson, asked when he realized he had this “gift,” credited “Halloween Wars.” He watched the first season and got inspired to give it a try. He was discouraged by his first couple of attempts but didn’t want to give up before knocking out a “good one.”

“So I did one good one and I have spent way too much on pumpkins since,” he said.

Wilson said it’s difficult to figure out just how much, but he estimated he spends between $400 and $500 a year on pumpkins. It’s easy to do when you’re addicted. When he runs out of pumpkins, he might intend to go buy “just” one more.

“Then you come back with 18 in the back of your truck,” he said.

Continuing, Wilson said, “You go there, and you’re going to buy a $10 pumpkin, and then you see an $80 pumpkin that’s huge and you’re like, well, one won’t hurt.”

It was suggested to Wilson during a phone interview that he needs to win “Halloween Wars” just to recoup his expenses.

“I know it, just to break even,” he said.