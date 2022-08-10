Oklahoma musicians fund celebrates 10 years helping musicians in crisis

An fund that supports Oklahoman musicians is celebrating their anniversary by getting the bands they've assisted together to perform.

Red Dirt Relief Fund began 10 years ago to take care of musicians in times of trouble. Throughout the years they've given $625,000 to more than 800 music professionals statewide.

All the proceeds of two events in October will go to the Red Dirt Relief's financial assistance fund.

On October 9, Marty Stuart and and His Fabulous Superlatives will headline a concert at Osage Casino featuring Ayilla, Kalyn Fay, Jacob Tovar and Jared Tyler. Tickets start at $35 and are now on sale at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3072327/marty-stuart-and-his-fabulous-superlatives-tulsa-skyline-event-center

On October 16, the 7th annual “Skinnerfest” returns to 18th & Boston with more than 40 Oklahoma musicians swapping songs and playing full-band sets. Tickets start at $15 for this event and go on sale Friday, August 19 at https://www.reddirtrelieffund.org/skinnerfest/