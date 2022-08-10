 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma musicians fund celebrates 10 years helping musicians in crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
Marty

On October 9, Marty Stuart and and His Fabulous Superlatives will headline a concert at Osage Casino featuring Ayilla, Kalyn Fay, Jacob Tovar and Jared Tyler.

 STEPHEN PINGRY

An fund that supports Oklahoman musicians is celebrating their anniversary by getting the bands they've assisted together to perform.

Red Dirt Relief Fund began 10 years ago to take care of musicians in times of trouble. Throughout the years they've given $625,000 to more than 800 music professionals statewide.

All the proceeds of two events in October will go to the Red Dirt Relief's financial assistance fund.

On October 9, Marty Stuart and and His Fabulous Superlatives will headline a concert at Osage Casino featuring Ayilla, Kalyn Fay, Jacob Tovar and Jared Tyler. Tickets start at $35 and are now on sale  at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3072327/marty-stuart-and-his-fabulous-superlatives-tulsa-skyline-event-center

People are also reading…

On October 16, the 7th annual “Skinnerfest” returns to 18th & Boston with more than 40 Oklahoma musicians swapping songs and playing full-band sets. Tickets start at $15 for this event and go on sale Friday, August 19 at https://www.reddirtrelieffund.org/skinnerfest/

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canebrake resort and restaurant back in business

Canebrake resort and restaurant back in business

The resort, spread over 64 acres near Lake Fort Gibson a couple of miles southeast of Wagoner, is now taking reservations for everything from yoga classes and spa treatments to meals in its restaurant, which is now overseen by executive chef Bryan Sadler.

Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

The system of underground tunnels that connect many of Tulsa's early skyscrapers was designed at first for freight, but soon became a millionaires' highway, protecting the wealthy and elite from danger.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amanda Seyfried calls losing out on Wicked role 'devastating'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert