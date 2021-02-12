Oklahoma members are part of Grand Ole Opry's 95-year history Sunday

The performance roster will be sprinkled with Oklahomans when an NBC special pays tribute to the Grand Ole Opry.
Oklahoma’s Blake Shelton is partnering with Brad Paisley to host “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music” from 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.
Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood will be among performers. They’ll be joined by Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Crow Medicine Show, Darius Rucker and Marty Stuart.
The special also will feature Opry archival footage, including interviews, performances and appearances by current members and legendary artists.
In honor of the pending special, here’s a recap of artists with known Oklahoma ties who have been Opry members:
Zeke Clements: Clements is an Alabama native, but he was a member of Otto Gray and the Oklahoma Cowboys. Reputed to be the first Western band to gain nationwide fame, the group was formed in tiny Ripley, Oklahoma, and was originally known as McGinty’s Oklahoma Cowboy Band. The year before Clements became an Opry member, Otto Gray and the Oklahoma Cowboys became the first Western band to grace the cover of Billboard. Bonus factoid: Clements voiced Bashful in the Disney animated classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
Bob Wills: Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys transformed Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom into the Carnegie Hall of Western swing music.
Milton Estes and his Musical Millers: Estes, a Tennessean, was living in Oklahoma City at the time of his death in 1963. He was an early host and performer at the Opry.
Duke of Paducah: Like Clements above, the Duke of Paducah was a member of McGinty’s Oklahoma Cowboy Band, later renamed Otto Gray and the Oklahoma Cowboys. A comedian and banjo player, the Duke of Paducah was born in Missouri and raised in Arkansas.
Jimmy Wakely: An Arkansas-born music artist and actor, Wakely was raised in Rosedale, Oklahoma. He launched country group the Bell Boys in Oklahoma City and was later in groups that bore his name. One of those groups was the Wakely Trio, which was invited onto Gene Autry’s Melody Ranch radio show. Wakely began appearing in a flurry of Westerns (including “The Tulsa Kid”), starred in a DC Comics title from 1949-52 and earned a CBS radio show. A 2017 Oklahoman story referred to him as the last of the singing cowboys.
The Willis Brothers: The Oklahoma-based Willis Brothers musical group was first known as the Oklahoma Wranglers. In addition to the group’s own ventures, the fellows in the group served as a backing band for Hank Williams. The Willis Brothers’ biggest hit was 1964’s “Give Me Forty Acres (To Turn This Rig Around.” Band members were James “Guy” Willis, Charles “Skeeter” Willis, John “Vic” Willis, Joe Willis and Webb “Robber Baron” Cardwell.
The Jordanaires: A legendary vocal quartet, the Jordanaires started as a gospel group comprised solely of ministers. When two members left in 1948, one of the replacements was bass singer Culley Holt of McAlester. Holt departed before the Jordanaires began providing background vocals for Elvis Presley.
Jean Shepard: Born in Pauls Valley, Shepard charted more than 30 singles from 1964-1978, including a No. 1 duet with Ferlin Husky, “A Dear John Letter.” Husband Hawkshaw Hawkins, also an Opry member, died in the 1963 plane crash that killed Patsy Cline and Cowboy Copas.
Norma Jean: Born in Wellston, Norman Jean Beasler was the female singer on “The Porter Wagoner Show” from 1961-67 and was so popular with viewers that it took time for folks to accept her replacement, Dolly Parton. A two-time Grammy nominee, Norma Jean’s biggest chart singles were 1964’s “Go Cat Go” and 1965’s “I Wouldn’t Buy A Used Car From Him.”
Jan Howard: Howard was born in West Plains, Missouri, and that’s considered her hometown, but her father frequently took the family wherever work was. One of those spots was Oklahoma City. She cut more than 20 chart singles of her own and hit the top 10 four times by way of duets with Bill Anderson.
B.J. Thomas: Thomas was born at his grandmother’s home in Broken Bow, but his parents immediately took him home to Texas, where he was raised. Thomas’ discography includes the monster hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” which won an Oscar for best original song.
Mel McDaniel: “Louisiana Saturday Night” was the song that put McDaniel on the map, but he’s Oklahoma through and through. He was born in Checotah and raised in Okmulgee. His body of work includes a No. 1 single (“Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On”) in 1984.
Reba McEntire: Selected 10 years ago for the Country Music Hall of Fame, Reba is country royalty. She was born in McAlester and attended Kiowa High School.
Roy Clark: Born in Virginia and raised on the East Coast, the “super picker” was persuaded to relocate to Tulsa during his career by manager Jim Halsey, who made a case that living in the middle of the country would make for easy travel east or west.
Garth Brooks: You can list any number of superlatives about Brooks, who was born in Tulsa, attended high school in Yukon and made his home in Rogers County before relocating to Nashville.
Vince Gill: In addition to a decorated country music career, Gill has been a member of the Eagles since 2017. Born in Norman, Gill attended Northwest Classen High School in Oklahoma City.
Joe Diffie: Diffie, an Oklahoma music artist whose discography includes five No. 1 songs, was born in Tulsa. He attended schools in other states during his childhood but finished high school at Velma-Alma. Diffie died last year due to complications from COVID-19.
Trisha Yearwood: Yearwood called Oklahoma home during the time she and husband Garth Brooks lived in Rogers County.
Charlie Daniels: Before the devil went down to Georgia, Daniels went down to Tulsa. In addition to honing his craft in Tulsa, Daniels got married here and his son was born here.
Carrie Underwood: The voice that made Underwood an “American Idol” champ also carried her to Opry membership. She was born in Muskogee and attended high school in Checotah.
Blake Shelton: You may know Shelton from “The Voice” or you may know him from his 28 No. 1 songs, but those who know him best probably share his Ada roots.
Rascal Flatts: Among Rascal Flatts’ members is Joe Don Rooney of Picher. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the band announced in May 2020 that a farewell tour was being canceled. Is it the end of the road? Wait and see.
