Oklahoma members are part of Grand Ole Opry's 95-year history Sunday

Bob Wills: Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys transformed Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom into the Carnegie Hall of Western swing music.

Milton Estes and his Musical Millers: Estes, a Tennessean, was living in Oklahoma City at the time of his death in 1963. He was an early host and performer at the Opry.

Duke of Paducah: Like Clements above, the Duke of Paducah was a member of McGinty’s Oklahoma Cowboy Band, later renamed Otto Gray and the Oklahoma Cowboys. A comedian and banjo player, the Duke of Paducah was born in Missouri and raised in Arkansas.

Jimmy Wakely: An Arkansas-born music artist and actor, Wakely was raised in Rosedale, Oklahoma. He launched country group the Bell Boys in Oklahoma City and was later in groups that bore his name. One of those groups was the Wakely Trio, which was invited onto Gene Autry’s Melody Ranch radio show. Wakely began appearing in a flurry of Westerns (including “The Tulsa Kid”), starred in a DC Comics title from 1949-52 and earned a CBS radio show. A 2017 Oklahoman story referred to him as the last of the singing cowboys.