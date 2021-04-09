 Skip to main content
Oklahoma lawman Bass Reeves among legendary figures explored in 'Wild West Chronicles'
Bass Reeves, the first Black deputy marshal west of the Mississippi, was responsible for bringing thousands of bad guys to justice in the years before Oklahoma became a state. His life will be covered in an episode of a new INSP television series “Wild West Chronicles.”

Inspired by true tales of famous characters and unsung heroes of the American West, the series will debut 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 11. The Bass Reeves episode is scheduled to air Sunday, April 25, according to a publicist for INSP.

Craig Miller, INSP’s vice president of original unscripted programming and development, called “Wild West Chronicles” a unique twist on the historical docu-drama.

“We didn’t want to do a typical docu-drama with a bunch of talking-head experts, so we built a concept around a newspaper reporter who travels the frontier during the late 1800s to uncover the truth behind the wildest tales of the West,” Miller said.

“As he chases down stories, viewers meet notorious criminals, courageous lawmen and everyday heroes of the Old West. With a diverse group of characters featured in the series, there is sure to be someone there for everyone to love or loathe, or both.”

In the anthology series, the legendary Bat Masterson, once a formidable gunslinger and lawman, trades his sheriff’s badge for a pen and becomes a newspaper reporter. In each episode, Masterson tracks down eyewitnesses who share memories of Wild Bill Hickok, Stagecoach Mary, Butch Cassidy, Reeves and other characters.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Wild West Chronicles

These historical figures and events will be explored in INSP's "Wild West Chronicles:"

April 11: Wild Bill Hickok and the first quick-draw duel.

April 18: The Real Lone Star Ranger.

April 25: Bass Reeves.

May 2: Dr. Susan Anderson (aka Doc Susie).

May 9: Bat Masterson and the Dodge City Deadline (part 1).

May 16: Bat Masterson and the Dodge City Deadline (part 2).

May 23: Elfego Baca and the Frisco Shootout.

May 30:  The Legend of the blue-eyed Apache.

June 6: Annie Oakley: Rise of a shooting star.

June 13: The Hunt for Outlaw Bill Doolin.

June 20: Stagecoach Mary.

June 27: Charles Russell: The cowboy artist.

July 4: The Bandit Queen.

July 11: The Dalton Gang.

July 18: The Great Train Robbery.

