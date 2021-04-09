Oklahoma lawman Bass Reeves among legendary figures explored in 'Wild West Chronicles'

Bass Reeves, the first Black deputy marshal west of the Mississippi, was responsible for bringing thousands of bad guys to justice in the years before Oklahoma became a state. His life will be covered in an episode of a new INSP television series “Wild West Chronicles.”

Inspired by true tales of famous characters and unsung heroes of the American West, the series will debut 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 11. The Bass Reeves episode is scheduled to air Sunday, April 25, according to a publicist for INSP.

Craig Miller, INSP’s vice president of original unscripted programming and development, called “Wild West Chronicles” a unique twist on the historical docu-drama.

“We didn’t want to do a typical docu-drama with a bunch of talking-head experts, so we built a concept around a newspaper reporter who travels the frontier during the late 1800s to uncover the truth behind the wildest tales of the West,” Miller said.

“As he chases down stories, viewers meet notorious criminals, courageous lawmen and everyday heroes of the Old West. With a diverse group of characters featured in the series, there is sure to be someone there for everyone to love or loathe, or both.”