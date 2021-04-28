 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma Joe's offers $1 bologna sandwiches for National Barbecue Month
0 comments

Oklahoma Joe's offers $1 bologna sandwiches for National Barbecue Month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Smoked Bologna

An employee slices smoked bologna to make sandwiches at Oklahoma Joe’s. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

May is National Barbecue Month, and Oklahoma Joe's is offering a special on what is considered the state's unique contribution to the barbecue world — smoked bologna.

Each Monday during the month of May, Oklahoma Joe's will be selling its smoked bologna sandwiches for $1. The offer is available at all Oklahoma Joe's locations.

“It’s one of my favorite things," said Oklahoma Joe's founder and champion barbecue cook Joe Davidson. "Bologna is an Oklahoma classic, and you’re only going to find it here.” 

The special is available for dine-in and to-go orders, and there is a limit of 24 sandwiches per person.

For more: okjoes.com.

Concerts are coming back to Tulsa

See which shows are coming up next and find out how venues are handling the transition

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. TV audience for Oscars hits record low

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News