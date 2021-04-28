Oklahoma Joe's offers $1 bologna sandwiches for National Barbecue Month

May is National Barbecue Month, and Oklahoma Joe's is offering a special on what is considered the state's unique contribution to the barbecue world — smoked bologna.

Each Monday during the month of May, Oklahoma Joe's will be selling its smoked bologna sandwiches for $1. The offer is available at all Oklahoma Joe's locations.

“It’s one of my favorite things," said Oklahoma Joe's founder and champion barbecue cook Joe Davidson. "Bologna is an Oklahoma classic, and you’re only going to find it here.”

The special is available for dine-in and to-go orders, and there is a limit of 24 sandwiches per person.

