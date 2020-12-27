Oklahoma History Center marks 15th anniversary

Another amazing permanent gallery called “We are who we were: American Indians in Oklahoma” is devoted to the stories of American Indians in Oklahoma. The history center works with an advisory group representing multiple tribes.

“We sat down with them and let them know we have what is going to be the single largest space devoted to one topic. And we would like to devote that to the story of the American Indians in Oklahoma,” Provo said. “But we want it to be your story, not our interpretation of your story. So what do you believe from your perspective as American Indian citizens of Oklahoma? What should people know?”

The group members replied that no one had ever asked before. Provo added, “So the stories in that gallery are an absolute reflection of whatever they told us was important.”

“Crossroads of Commerce: A History of Free Enterprise in Oklahoma” is another permanent gallery that is quite fascinating. The exhibit goes back about 400 years and starts with trade networks and the development of trade across the state. Other exhibits showcase farming and ranching, education, the Land Run, oil and gas, the history of African-Americans in the state, military and early television history, just to name a few. Every exhibit is enlightening and fascinating. One thing should be noted.