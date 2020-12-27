Oklahoma History Center marks 15th anniversary

The Oklahoma History Center recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. Often described as a “community center for the state,” it is a prime example of how a museum holds the keys to understanding our past and our future through various exhibits and collections.
If you have never been to the Oklahoma History Center, you truly are missing something quite spectacular. And if it has been a while, you need to make a return visit.
“One of the promises we made when we were planning the history center is that it would always be new and different,” said Dan Provo, director of the Oklahoma History Center. “It would never be stagnant. It would never cease to have new things. And we’ve been able to keep that promise.”
The center has about 35,000 feet of exhibit space in the building and another 6 acres outside. And every year they generally change 10 to 12 major exhibits and several smaller exhibits. “So, literally, you are able to come to the history center every month of the year and see something new and different,” Provo added.
Five primary galleries reflect different themes. The new exhibit is called “Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space.”
“We don’t focus on technology so much, but on people, on the story of Oklahomans and people who have lived here and how the state has impacted them and how that impacts the space program,” Provo said. A rather large centerpiece of the exhibit is a flown Apollo command module.
Another amazing permanent gallery called “We are who we were: American Indians in Oklahoma” is devoted to the stories of American Indians in Oklahoma. The history center works with an advisory group representing multiple tribes.
“We sat down with them and let them know we have what is going to be the single largest space devoted to one topic. And we would like to devote that to the story of the American Indians in Oklahoma,” Provo said. “But we want it to be your story, not our interpretation of your story. So what do you believe from your perspective as American Indian citizens of Oklahoma? What should people know?”
The group members replied that no one had ever asked before. Provo added, “So the stories in that gallery are an absolute reflection of whatever they told us was important.”
“Crossroads of Commerce: A History of Free Enterprise in Oklahoma” is another permanent gallery that is quite fascinating. The exhibit goes back about 400 years and starts with trade networks and the development of trade across the state. Other exhibits showcase farming and ranching, education, the Land Run, oil and gas, the history of African-Americans in the state, military and early television history, just to name a few. Every exhibit is enlightening and fascinating. One thing should be noted.
“We don’t just talk about Oklahoma City. We talk about the whole state,” Provo says. “So, every person, every community, every group, the entire history in the state is our palette from which to choose for the stories that we look for.”
The Oklahoma History Center also has public meeting spaces and classrooms and different mulitpurpose areas that see a lot of use. And another very impressive area of the history center is the John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick Research Center. It’s exceptional.
“Tens of thousands of reference books, tens of thousands of original maps, hundreds of thousands of feet of film footage; in fact the last number I heard was over 10 million feet of historic footage,” Provo adds. “So extraordinary genealogy, collections, extraordinary public history collections, newspaper collections and, of course, newspapers were the foundation of the Oklahoma Historical Society in the 1890’s.” The center has hosted more than 100,000 students in programs that it produces there and across the state.
The Oklahoma History Center is impressive on so many levels. Several consecutive articles would still not scratch the surface of what the center has and what it does.
“When you combine the accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, with the Smithsonian affiliation, with the alliance with the National Archive, we’re the only place in the world that has all three that also manages to surprise people,” Provo says. “The history center is preserving the future for future generations. And since the history center opened, which is now 15 years, we have directly by count impacted almost 3 million people. And when you combine that with the number of students, impacted with the number of counties impacted, with the exhibits that we produce and share and travel, and some of our exhibits have traveled internationally. Again, it’s an extraordinary opportunity and a surprise to people, one that we intend to continue.”
Dino Lalli is the producer, co-host and one of the reporters for the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation travel program DISCOVER OKLAHOMA.