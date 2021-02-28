Oklahoma hip-hop artists unite for historic project on centennial of Tulsa Race Massacre

It’s important because it’s an opportunity to tell untold, buried histories that have affected a lot of people — not just Black folks, but the white people too. I just think it’s an opportunity for us to really sit and try to heal our traumas and hopefully create some social commentary. Obviously, hip-hop is the vehicle, but I think moreso it’s just a tool for us to really sit down and understand how we can communicate effectively. I think Fire in Little Africa is not even a project anymore. It’s a movement, and that’s just me saying it basically on the evolution of what I have seen. We have literally made something out of nothing in a pandemic, and we are still moving along and I’m starting to notice that the community aspect is the critical piece of how this thing has been able to be sustained over time. I just think this is important. Obviously, it is 100 years (since the massacre), but it is an opportunity for us, as the city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma, to hold ourselves accountable and have real conversations around race, but also find hopefully some strategies of how we can come together and make this state and make this nation a better place. I think the massacre and things that have been happening in Tulsa the past couple of years, and obviously recently with the mayoral election, were really just a small microcosm an example of what is happening in America. I think with anything, Black culture has always been around those conversations. Tulsa hip hop is a part of that and honestly, in my opinion, is the driving force for this kind of cultural movement. I think it’s a critical piece. This is not just an album. It’s not a project. It’s a movement, but it’s also a legacy project. We are really asking ourselves what we want Tulsa or Oklahoma to look like 100 years from now and how does this project speak to that?