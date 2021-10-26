Oklahoma entertainers taking part in Honor Your Hometown campaign

Oklahomans will be among entertainers who — along with luminaries from the nation’s most important cultural, community service and veterans’ institutions — are joining mayors and leaders from all 50 states for a Honor Your Hometown campaign. This unprecedented nationwide endeavor celebrating America’s beloved cities and towns began Tuesday, Oct. 26, and continues through Thanksgiving Day.

According to a news release, several proud Oklahomans pay tribute to their hometowns in the campaign, including Garth Brooks (Yukon), Kristin Chenoweth (Broken Arrow), Mayor G.T. Bynum (Tulsa) and Mayor David Holt (Oklahoma City). Additionally, Woody Guthrie Center executive director Deana McCloud honors Guthrie’s hometown of Okemah and showcases the original lyrics to Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land.”

The Honor Your Hometown campaign kicks off with the release of more than 150 powerful and poignant videos from some of America’s most revered institutions and beloved individuals, including late Gen. Colin Powell, sharing personal, touching stories of their hometowns and the role they play in bringing us together as Americans.

Filmmaker Ken Burns and his friend, Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart, are headlining the campaign to encourage Americans to celebrate their hometowns.