Oklahoma crew sought for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

The feature film “Killers of the Flower Moon” is seeking Oklahoma-based crew for their upcoming production. Filming will occur in the Bartlesville/Osage County area from spring to late summer 2021, according to a news release.
Based on David Grann’s best-selling book, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the “reign of terror.”
Positions are available in construction (propmakers, painters, greensmen, laborers), food service, wardobe and costume, health and safety/medics, office/administrative work, logistics and security.
Interested applicants may submit information to the production and upload a resume via a “Gray Horse” form: https://forms.gle/5quPhSXrRYBLQL89A.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
