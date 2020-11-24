Oklahoma competitor advances on 'The Voice'

Bailey Rae of tiny Roberta, Okla., is making a big impression on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The recent Bokchito High School graduate survived a knockout round competition against Colorado teen Lauren Frihauf in an episode that aired Monday and was chosen by coach John Legend to advance to the “live” segment of the reality show.

“Bailey, you have clarity. You have range. You just have that little dip in your voice,” Legend said after making his decision. “It just sounds like classic country music. Now I’m not an expert in this area of the world, but I know good singing when I hear it. Both of you are remarkably talented women. It made me very proud that I had a little bit of time to work with you and I am very grateful for that opportunity.”

Bailey Rae is considered to be the first pure country singer coached by Legend on “The Voice.”

Said the Oklahoman after being declared the victor: “I’m so excited. Even though we are in different genres, we still are connected through music, so I think it’s going to be an amazing adventure.”

In the knockout round, Bailey Rae sang “Let Me Down Easy” by Billy Currington and Frihauf performed “Cry Baby” by Janis Joplin.

The live round begins Monday, Dec. 30.