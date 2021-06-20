Oklahoma City museum unique venue for landmark exhibit on Pompeii frescoes

When the volcanic Mt. Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79, the resulting waves of molten rock, toxic gases and deadly debris wiped out a number of cities and settlements along Italy’s southwestern coast.

The most famous of these decimated cities was Pompeii, which would end up buried under as much as 20 feet of ash and debris. Over time, as archaeologists rediscovered and began to excavate the city, they found that a good portion was well-preserved under its layers of volcanic ash and rock.

That included many frescoes — paintings done on the walls of public and private buildings, depicting everything from daily life to mythological images — that, because of the techniques used to create them, and the unique way they were preserved, provide a surprisingly vivid look into the cultural life of this ancient civilization.

A collection of 70 examples of these frescoes will come to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art in a landmark exhibit, “The Painters of Pompeii: Roman Frescoes from the National Archaeological Museum, Naples.”

It is the first time these objects have been exhibited in the United States, and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art will be the only venue to host the exhibit, which opens to the public June 26.