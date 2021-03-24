 Skip to main content
Oklahoma-born music artist B.J. Thomas battling lung cancer

Oklahoma-born music artist B.J. Thomas battling lung cancer

BJ Thomas

Hugo-born singer B.J. Thomas has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Courtesy/B.J. Thomas/2911 Media

B.J. Thomas, a five-time Grammy-winning singer who was born in Hugo, Okla., revealed through a publicist that his doctors have diagnosed him with stage four lung cancer.

A news release said Thomas is receiving treatment at a health care facility in his home state of Texas. He is hopeful for a full recovery.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” Thomas said. “I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

The release said Thomas plans to continue to interact with industry colleagues and fans and he remains optimistic about his availability to make public appearances.

A Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, Thomas has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide with eight No. 1 hits and 26 top-10 singles throughout his 50 years in the music industry. As one of Billboard’s 50 most-played artists over the last 50 years, Thomas’ hits include “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “Hooked On A Feeling,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Whatever Happened To Old Fashioned Love” and “New Looks From An Old Lover.”

Thomas was interviewed by the Tulsa World about his Oklahoma roots and the 50th anniversary of “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” in 2020. You can read the story here.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

Scene Writer

