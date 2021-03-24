Oklahoma-born music artist B.J. Thomas battling lung cancer

B.J. Thomas, a five-time Grammy-winning singer who was born in Hugo, Okla., revealed through a publicist that his doctors have diagnosed him with stage four lung cancer.

A news release said Thomas is receiving treatment at a health care facility in his home state of Texas. He is hopeful for a full recovery.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” Thomas said. “I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

The release said Thomas plans to continue to interact with industry colleagues and fans and he remains optimistic about his availability to make public appearances.