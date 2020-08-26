Celebrity guests will be among attractions at Oklahoma City’s Pop Culture Con, scheduled Aug. 29-30 inside the Reed Conference Center at the Sheraton Midwest City Hotel, 5750 Will Rogers Road in Midwest City.
Among guests are Jason Faunt (“Power Rangers”), Bai Ling (“The Crow”), Dustin Diamond (“Saved By the Bell”), Jason London (“Dazed and Confused”), Miko Hughes (“Pet Sematary”), Alex Vincent (“Child’s Play”), C.J. Graham (“Friday the 13th Part VI”), Chris Bartlett (“The Mandalorian”), Tatanka (WWE) and Cesar Garcia (“The Fast and the Furious”).
The event will include vendors, Q&A panels, cosplay, movie screenings, karaoke and triva. For more information, go to the Oklahoma City’s Pop Culture Con on Facebook.