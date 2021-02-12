OETA personality B.J. Wexler dies

"He came bearing a gift of his iconic popcorn bucket, which we prominently displayed while celebrating his long career and his deep knowledge of film and the Oklahomans who shine in the industry," Davis said. "Today, OKPOP is looking forward to, once again, including the story of B.J. and his influence on so many Oklahomans who love movies."

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Wexler began his 50-year career in broadcast when he took a job at his college radio station. He came to Oklahoma in 1976 to be the program director for radio station KTOK in Oklahoma City.

Wexler joined OETA in 1983, serving as co-host of the network's annual pledge drives, a task he continued to do after the start of "OETA Movie Club."

In a 1996 interview with the Tulsa World, Wexler listed his favorite movies as "It's a Wonderful Life," "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Splash" and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."

Twenty years later, Wexler said his all-time favorite movie was "The Jolson Story," the 1946 biopic of the famed entertainer.

When asked about the continued popularity of "OETA Movie Club," Wexler said it was because the show was something the whole family could enjoy.

"I’ve heard it so often through the years, especially from young adults," he said in the 2016 interview. "They’d say, 'Growing up, we always had a date on Saturday night, with my parents, to watch the Movie Club on OETA. And to this day, I still love classic movies thanks to OETA.'”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.