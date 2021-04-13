 Skip to main content
Oddities & Curiosities Expo returning to Expo Square
Oddities & Curiosities Expo returning to Expo Square

Oddities Expo

Michelle and Tony Cozzaglio are the owners of curators of the Oddities & Curiosities Expo, which will take place Saturday, April 17 at Expo Square.

 Courtesy, Oddities & Curiosities Expo, by Heather Bond Photography

It’s time to get odd again.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo is coming back to Tulsa Saturday, April 17 inside the Exchange Center at Expo Square 4145 E. 21st St. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Billed as an event for lovers of the strange, unusual and bizarre, the Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand-selected vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses who embrace all things weird.

You’ll find taxidermy items, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween-inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles and more.

All items are legal to own and sustainably sourced, according to the show’s online site.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo is one of a series of shows staged across the country by Tulsa’s Michelle and Tony Cozzaglio. The Tulsa event is their home show.

They want the expo to provide a safe place for anyone to discover new artists, meet new friends and be surrounded by a community of like-minded people.

“We pride ourselves in being a completely “DIY”-ran show from start to finish,” they said on their online site. “We find so much joy in being able to provide a place where you can feel at home surrounded by others that share the same interests.”

For tickets and information, go to odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

