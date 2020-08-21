Margaret Atwood, whose novels include such dystopian works as "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Oryx and Crake," will take part in a special virtual event with Magic City Books, 7 p.m. Sept. 8.
Tickets for the event are $25, and include a signed copy of Atwood's latest novel, "The Testaments," as well as the link to take part in the Zoom event.
Atwood, the 1999 winner of the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award from the Tulsa Library Trust, is taking part in a select number of such events to promote the release of the paperback edition "The Testaments," a continuation of the story told in perhaps her best-known work, "The Handmaid's Tale."
Atwood has written more than 50 books, from novels ranging from the Booker Prize winning "The Blind Assassin" to the dystopian "Maddadam" trilogy, as well as children's books, graphic novels, and volumes of short stories, poetry and essays.
"The Handmaid's Tale," first published in 1985, is the chilling story of life for women under a repressive theocratic government that has renamed a large section of the United States as Gilead. The novel has been adapted into a film, an opera, and served as the basis for the award-winning series on Hulu TV.
"The Testaments," which shared the 2019 Man Booker Prize, begins 15 years after the events of "The Handmaid's Tale," and is told through the voices of three women: Aunt Lydia, whose villainous character in the original novel undergoes some surprising transformations; Agnes, a young woman who comes to reject her privileged place in Gilead society; and Daisy, a young woman living in Canada whose past is a threat to the stability of Gilead's hierarchy.
The New York Times said of "The Testaments": "Atwood’s sheer assurance as a storyteller makes for a fast, immersive narrative that’s as propulsive as it is melodramatic."