'No Tears Suite' about 'Little Rock Nine' shares message of hope in Tulsa debut

Parker and Hurt will be joined by an ensemble of top jazz artists: drummer Brian Blade, bassist Roland Guerin, Marc Franklin on trumpet and flugelhorn, and saxophonists Jamel Mitchell and Chad Fowler.

On Sept. 26 at 2 p.m., the Woody Guthrie Center will host a special virtual discussion featuring musicians from the “No Tears Suite” project with leaders from the Vernon AME Church and the Greenwood community. All events in Tulsa are made possible by the leadership and guidance of The Woody Guthrie Center.

“This will be the fifth time the piece has been performed since it was premiered in 2017, to mark the 60th anniversary of the integration of Central High School in Little Rock,” said Ryan Harris of the Oxford American. “We had scheduled to perform it in Fayetteville last fall, but the logistics of bringing all the musicians together then was a bit much. When we were able to schedule a date this fall in Fayetteville, we thought, since we had all these people together, to find another venue for the piece.”

For Bryan Hembree, who is the co-founder of Fayetteville Roots, as well as director of arts & culture for the UA Center for Multicultural & Diversity Education, that second venue was obvious.