'No Tears Suite' about 'Little Rock Nine' shares message of hope in Tulsa debut

One of the pivotal moments in the Civil Rights Movement took place on Sept. 23, 1957, when nine Black students entered Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The students had to be escorted into the building by police, and guarded by members of the National Guard, to protect them from the violence of fellow citizens determined to prevent the racial integration of schools.
As Melba Patillo Beals, one of the “Little Rock Nine,” would later write, “After three full days inside Central, I know that integration is a much bigger word than I thought.”
This moment in history is the inspiration of a composition titled “No Tears Suite,” which will have its Tulsa debut as part of a weekend-long project Sept. 23-26 that will span two states.
The event is sponsored by the Oxford American, the Little Rock-based literary magazine that commissioned the suite; the University of Arkansas Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education; Fayetteville Roots; Vernon AME Church and the Woody Guthrie Center.
The husband-and-wife team of Christopher Parker (piano and composer) and Kelley Hurt (vocalist and lyricist), which created the piece, will be performing the “No Tears Suite” in its entirety Sept. 24 in Fayetteville, followed by a performance 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave.
Parker and Hurt will be joined by an ensemble of top jazz artists: drummer Brian Blade, bassist Roland Guerin, Marc Franklin on trumpet and flugelhorn, and saxophonists Jamel Mitchell and Chad Fowler.
On Sept. 26 at 2 p.m., the Woody Guthrie Center will host a special virtual discussion featuring musicians from the “No Tears Suite” project with leaders from the Vernon AME Church and the Greenwood community. All events in Tulsa are made possible by the leadership and guidance of The Woody Guthrie Center.
“This will be the fifth time the piece has been performed since it was premiered in 2017, to mark the 60th anniversary of the integration of Central High School in Little Rock,” said Ryan Harris of the Oxford American. “We had scheduled to perform it in Fayetteville last fall, but the logistics of bringing all the musicians together then was a bit much. When we were able to schedule a date this fall in Fayetteville, we thought, since we had all these people together, to find another venue for the piece.”
For Bryan Hembree, who is the co-founder of Fayetteville Roots, as well as director of arts & culture for the UA Center for Multicultural & Diversity Education, that second venue was obvious.
“It’s been a dream of mine to bring this piece to Tulsa,” said Hembree, a Tulsa native. “And if anything, it seemed more important to bring it to Tulsa now, since this is the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, and to perform this piece in Greenwood itself.”
Harris and Hembree approached the Rev. Robert Turner about using Vernon AME Church as the performance venue.
“He was immediately excited about it,” Hembree said. “One of the things he said was that, while commemorating the massacre was important, what was equally important was what happens next? Where do we go from that point?
“That’s exactly what this piece is about,” he said. “It’s really a message of hope, how these nine students faced bigotry and hatred and violence, and still excelled in life.”
The “No Tears Suite” evokes the title of the memoir by Patillo Beals, “Warriors Don’t Cry,” which served as an inspiration for Parker and Hurt as they wrote the six-movement suite, which includes spoken-word passages as well as singing.
The performance will also feature the return of what for many years was a fixture of the Vernon AME Church.
“When we met with Rev. Turner, he took us for a tour of the church,” Hembree said. “He was talking about the Baldwin piano they had, and when he realizes that I’m something of a musical gear head, he said, ‘You need to see the Hammond organ we have in the basement.’”
The instrument in question is a Hammond CV that the church obtained in the 1940s. It was in need of repair, and Hembree got in touch with a specialist in Hammond organs to refurbish it.
“For me, this is a big deal,” Hembree said. “The Hammond organ has had a long history in the Black church, and to have it restored and brought back to life — just as the Vernon AME Church itself was restored after the Massacre — it’s like delivering a message of hope.”
