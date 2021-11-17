What the Ale: Strong Ale Festival set at Station 13, Oklahoma Pint Day announced

A limited-edition collector's glassware will be available at 36 breweries across the State. Each glass is $10 and comes with one free beer of the brewery's choice. The glass is yours to keep and collect.

Oklahoma Pint Day is a fundraiser that directly supports the CBAO's mission to promote independent craft breweries in the state through advocacy, community, education and public awareness. Each glass you purchase goes directly back to the brewery you choose to support.

"Last year, Oklahoma really showed up and supported our breweries with many locations selling out within hours," said Tabbi Burwell, executive director for the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma. "This year we have many more breweries participating and nearly 7,000 glasses distributed across the state."

The glassware is a stemless 13.5-ounce glass with full-color organic-printed art by Lisa Mcllroy, Owner, President and Art Director of Cabin Boys Brewery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The art plays homage to the State's Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail that was launched this last summer by the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma and the Department of Agritourism. The trail and art encourages craft beer tourism to the 60-and-growing breweries currently listed on the State's trail.