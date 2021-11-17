What the Ale: Strong Ale Festival set at Station 13, Oklahoma Pint Day announced

Tulsa will get a little warmer on December 4, from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. during the Strong Ale Festival.
The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma will host the event held at Station 13, 3924 Charles Page Boulevard. The venue is a former fire station.
The event will feature 20 Oklahoma breweries with more than 80 varieties of 8% (Alcohol by Volume) or higher craft beer.
The outdoor event will include live music and food trucks.
If you are an enthusiast member, you will receive a special catered dinner inside Station 13. You can become an enthusiast member at www.craftbeerok.org/membership
Tickets are $65 each available at events.ontaptix.com/events/strong-ale-fest-12-4-2021
Participating breweries include Nothing's Left, The Nook Brewing Company, Twisted Spike Brewing Co., (405) Brewing Co., Renaissance Brewing Co., OK Cider Co., Angry Scotsman Brewing, Lively Beerworks, Stonecloud Brewing Co., NEFF Brewing, Cabin Boys Brewery, Elk Valley Brewing Co., Cooper and Mill Brewing, Kochendorfer Brewing Co., Roughtail Brewing Co., American Solera, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Vortex Alley Brewing, Marshall Brewing Co., Enid Brewing Company.
• The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) has announced the 2nd Annual Oklahoma Pint Day on November 27. Pint day is a way to celebrate Shop Small Saturday, and it encourages craft beer fans to support their local breweries.
A limited-edition collector's glassware will be available at 36 breweries across the State. Each glass is $10 and comes with one free beer of the brewery's choice. The glass is yours to keep and collect.
Oklahoma Pint Day is a fundraiser that directly supports the CBAO's mission to promote independent craft breweries in the state through advocacy, community, education and public awareness. Each glass you purchase goes directly back to the brewery you choose to support.
"Last year, Oklahoma really showed up and supported our breweries with many locations selling out within hours," said Tabbi Burwell, executive director for the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma. "This year we have many more breweries participating and nearly 7,000 glasses distributed across the state."
The glassware is a stemless 13.5-ounce glass with full-color organic-printed art by Lisa Mcllroy, Owner, President and Art Director of Cabin Boys Brewery in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The art plays homage to the State's Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail that was launched this last summer by the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma and the Department of Agritourism. The trail and art encourages craft beer tourism to the 60-and-growing breweries currently listed on the State's trail.
"Discovering craft beer should be an adventure," said Mcllroy. "With the help of CBAO and the new statewide Craft Beer Trail, it is easier than ever for Oklahomans to learn about their local breweries and begin down the path to find new local flavors."
Limited glasses will be on sale at the following breweries: Crossed Cannons Brewery, (405) Brewing Co., Cooper and Mill Brew Co., Angry Scotsman Brewing, Lively Beerworks, Iron Monk, NEFF Brewing, Pearl Beach Brew Pub, Vortex Alley Brewing, Renaissance Brewing Co., The Big Friendly, Anthem Brewing, Cabin Boys Brewery, Bricktown Brewery (Edmond and Bricktown locations), Heirloom Rustic Ales, Nothing's Left, OK Cider Co., Frenzy Brewing Company, Canadian River Brewing Co., Skydance Brewing Co., Core4 Brewing, Kochendorfer Brewing Company, Lost Street Brewing Co., Marshall Brewing Company, Expedinture Brewing, Elk Valley Brewing Co., Nook Brewing Co., Broke Brewing Co., Broken Arrow Brewing Company, Roughtail Brewing, Twisted Spike Brewing, Stonecloud Brewing Company and Settlers Brewing Co.