What the Ale: FC Tulsa and Cabin Boys team up for new brew

Want to name a beer?

The FC Tulsa soccer team and Cabin Boys Brewery have teamed up for a new brew that will be named via suggestions by fans. The beer is a "cerveza-style" lager that comes in at 4.4% ABV.

“Our slogan at Cabin Boys Brewery is 'Crafted for Community,' and one of the ways we uphold that philosophy is through building relationships with local partners,” said Lisa McIlroy, founder and art director of Cabin Boys Brewery. “We are so excited to collaborate and create the official co-branded beer for FC Tulsa, and hope it helps strengthen community, team spirit and the love of local craft beer in our city.”

Fans will be able to purchase the beer at FC Tulsa home matches, starting with this Wednesday’s match against Sporting Kansas City II. The lager will also be available starting Wednesday at Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St., in the Pearl District.

“You know you have made it as a sports team when you have a custom beer alongside a great local brewery like Cabin Boys,” said James Cannon, President of FC Tulsa. “We can’t wait for our fans to get their first taste on Wednesday night. Let it flow.”