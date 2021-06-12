Tulsa Press Club, Tulsa Crime Stoppers hold craft beer and golfing fundraisers

Craft beer and golf: The two go hand in hand.
LaFortune Park's par-3 golf course, 5501 S. Yale Ave., is hosting two events that will benefit the Tulsa Press Club and Tulsa Crime Stoppers.
On Thursday, June 17, the Tulsa Press Club's 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, "Taps & Tees," will be held.
The event will feature tastings from more than 25 breweries. General admission tickets are $50 and include unlimited beer tasting and heavy hors d'oeuvres starting at 7:15 p.m. in the clubhouse. The $75 VIP golf pass, which is sold out, begins at 5:30 p.m. with an exclusive beer tasting followed by a 7 p.m. shotgun start for the 18-hole course.
Sponsorships are still available and include the following:
• Brewmaster ($5,000): 12 golf and beer tasting passes; early access to VIP hour; prominent logo placement on all event signage and materials, pint glass and T-shirt; pint glass and T-shirt (12); logo on golf cart; sponsor's choice of one course tee box
• Taproom ($3,500): Eight golf and beer tasting passes; early access to VIP hour; prominent logo on event T-shirt and all printed materials; eight event pint glasses and T-shirts; logo on golf cart
• Kegger ($1,500) Four golf and beer tasting passes; early access to VIP hour; recognition on all printed materials; four event pint glasses and T-shirts; logo on golf cart
• Growler ($500) Two golf and beer tasting passes; early access to VIP hour; recognition on all printed materials; two event pint glasses and T-shirts.
Tulsa Crime Stoppers
Tulsa Crime Stoppers' 12th golf tournament, "Cups and Cuffs," is set for Thursday, June 24. Check-in starts at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6, and a shotgun start at 6:45 p.m.
Local craft beers will be served during the dinner and on the course.
Tournament proceeds will benefit the programs of the Crime Prevention Network. Their mission is to provide valuable crime prevention education and safety awareness services to residents and public safety providers in the greater Tulsa area.
See http://tulsacrimestoppers.org/event/cups-and-cuffs/ for more information.
Sponsorships are still available and include:
• Diamond ($5,000): 20 participants (5 teams of four), banner placement at dinner and on the course; hole sponsorship with signage; premier logo placement on the event program cover; logo placement on a special section of Tulsa Crime Stoppers website; acknowledgment in all publicity and social media outlets
• Gold ("Felony Level") ($2,500): 12 participants (3 teams of four); hole sponsorship with signage; logo placement on special section of Tulsa Crime Stoppers website; prominent listing in event program
• Silver ("Gross Misdemeanor Level") ($1,500): Eight participants (2 teams of four); hole sponsorship with signage; logo placement on a special section of Tulsa Crime Stoppers website; listing and logo in event program
• Bronze ("Petty Misdemeanor Level") ($1,000): Four participants (1 team of four); hole sponsorship with signage; listing in event program
• Hole-in-one Sponsor ("Probation Level") ($1,000): Inclusion in pre-event publicity; logo placement on a special section of Tulsa Crime Stoppers website; listing and logo in event program.