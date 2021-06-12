Tulsa Press Club, Tulsa Crime Stoppers hold craft beer and golfing fundraisers

Craft beer and golf: The two go hand in hand.

LaFortune Park's par-3 golf course, 5501 S. Yale Ave., is hosting two events that will benefit the Tulsa Press Club and Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

On Thursday, June 17, the Tulsa Press Club's 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, "Taps & Tees," will be held.

The event will feature tastings from more than 25 breweries. General admission tickets are $50 and include unlimited beer tasting and heavy hors d'oeuvres starting at 7:15 p.m. in the clubhouse. The $75 VIP golf pass, which is sold out, begins at 5:30 p.m. with an exclusive beer tasting followed by a 7 p.m. shotgun start for the 18-hole course.

Sponsorships are still available and include the following:

• Brewmaster ($5,000): 12 golf and beer tasting passes; early access to VIP hour; prominent logo placement on all event signage and materials, pint glass and T-shirt; pint glass and T-shirt (12); logo on golf cart; sponsor's choice of one course tee box