 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa Press Club, Tulsa Crime Stoppers hold craft beer and golfing fundraisers
0 Comments
Tulsa Press Club, Tulsa Crime Stoppers hold craft beer and golfing fundraisers

Tulsa Press Club, Tulsa Crime Stoppers hold craft beer and golfing fundraisers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Craft beer and golf: The two go hand in hand.

LaFortune Park's par-3 golf course, 5501 S. Yale Ave., is hosting two events that will benefit the Tulsa Press Club and Tulsa Crime Stoppers. 

On Thursday, June 17, the Tulsa Press Club's 16th annual First Draft fundraiser, "Taps & Tees," will be held.

The event will feature tastings from more than 25 breweries. General admission tickets are $50 and include unlimited beer tasting and heavy hors d'oeuvres starting at 7:15 p.m. in the clubhouse. The $75 VIP golf pass, which is sold out, begins at 5:30 p.m. with an exclusive beer tasting followed by a 7 p.m. shotgun start for the 18-hole course.

Sponsorships are still available and include the following:

• Brewmaster ($5,000): 12 golf and beer tasting passes; early access to VIP hour; prominent logo placement on all event signage and materials, pint glass and T-shirt; pint glass and T-shirt (12); logo on golf cart; sponsor's choice of one course tee box

Taproom ($3,500): Eight golf and beer tasting passes; early access to VIP hour; prominent logo on event T-shirt and all printed materials; eight event pint glasses and T-shirts; logo on golf cart

• Kegger ($1,500) Four golf and beer tasting passes; early access to VIP hour; recognition on all printed materials; four event pint glasses and T-shirts; logo on golf cart

Growler ($500) Two golf and beer tasting passes; early access to VIP hour; recognition on all printed materials; two event pint glasses and T-shirts

For tickets: https://tickets.beerfests.com/event/first-draft-taps-tees-2021

Tulsa Crime Stoppers 

Tulsa Crime Stoppers' 12th golf tournament, "Cups and Cuffs," is set for Thursday, June 24. Check-in starts at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6, and a shotgun start at 6:45 p.m.

Local craft beers will be served during the dinner and on the course.

Tournament proceeds will benefit the programs of the Crime Prevention Network. Their mission is to provide valuable crime prevention education and safety awareness services to residents and public safety providers in the greater Tulsa area.

See http://tulsacrimestoppers.org/event/cups-and-cuffs/ for more information.

Sponsorships are still available and include:

• Diamond ($5,000): 20 participants (5 teams of four), banner placement at dinner and on the course; hole sponsorship with signage; premier logo placement on the event program cover; logo placement on a special section of Tulsa Crime Stoppers website; acknowledgment in all publicity and social media outlets

• Gold ("Felony Level") ($2,500): 12 participants (3 teams of four); hole sponsorship with signage; logo placement on special section of Tulsa Crime Stoppers website; prominent listing in event program

Silver ("Gross Misdemeanor Level") ($1,500): Eight participants (2 teams of four); hole sponsorship with signage; logo placement on a special section of Tulsa Crime Stoppers website; listing and logo in event program

Bronze ("Petty Misdemeanor Level") ($1,000): Four participants (1 team of four); hole sponsorship with signage; listing in event program

Hole-in-one Sponsor ("Probation Level") ($1,000): Inclusion in pre-event publicity; logo placement on a special section of Tulsa Crime Stoppers website; listing and logo in event program.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Boxley Brewing and Bottle Co.'s Stay Golden Cream Ale

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - May edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News