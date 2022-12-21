Tulsa-area NYE and New Year's Day celebrations and activities

Who's ready to leave 2022 in the rear-view mirror? Tulsa has plenty of options for those who wish to dance, gather or laugh their way into the new year.

There are kid-friendly events as well as plenty of parties for grown-ups only. Most events in this guide are Dec. 31, but some are held on New Year's Day.

Parties and live entertainment

Margaritaville Tulsa’s “Let’s Get Fizz-ical” party

9 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

8330 Riverside Parkway, River Spirit Casino Resort

Tulsa’s own One Night Stand will perform on the Volcano Stage for this free party, and a balloon drop will be held at midnight at the 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar with music by The Get Down.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s 'I Want My NYE'

Noon Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1

777 W. Cherokee St., Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa, Catoosa

Boy band mania comes to Tulsa as Drew Lachey, LFO and O-Town ring in the New Year at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. There will be a midnight balloon drop of 16,000 balloons at this free event. If ‘90s country music is more your flavor, Track 5 will have DJ Morgan Ganem at 6 p.m. and live music from Paul Bogart at 8. Guests can also earn a chance to win a share of $100,000 cash and prizes every hour from noon to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Cherokee Casino’s ‘90s House Party

10:30 p.m. Dec. 31

2416 U.S. 412, West Siloam Springs

Tone Loc, C&C Music Factory and Oklahoma City-founded Color Me Badd will appear at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs for a free show.

Ron White

8 p.m. Dec. 31

8330 Riverside Parkway, The Cove at River Spirit

The comedian Ron "Tater Salad" White has sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour) and has been nominated for two Grammys. Few tickets remain.

William Clark Green

Doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31

423 N. Main St., Cain’s Ballroom

Roots-Americana singer/songwriter William Clark Green will play a show at Cain’s Ballroom. He is touring in support of his new album, “Baker Hotel.” Folk group The Damn Quails will also perform.

Hangover Ball 2023

6:30 p.m. Jan. 1

423 N. Main St., Cain’s Ballroom

This year’s Hangover Ball lineup features Cody Canada, Mike McClure, Jamie Lin Wilson, Stoney LaRue, BJ Barham and special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard. All ages show.

NYE Bar Crawl

4 p.m. Dec. 31-1:30 a.m. Jan. 1

410 N. Main St., Inner Circle Vodka Bar

Check in at Inner Circle Vodka Bar for a night of Arts District entertainment. Other participating venues include The Hunt Club, Bar 46 and Valkyrie. Ticket includes drink specials, food specials, live music, VIP viewing of ball drop, complimentary appetizer buffet, photo booth and more.

Dreamwood New Year’s Eve party

8 p.m. Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1

620 N. Denver Ave., Skyline Mansion

Ring in the new year at the Skyline Mansion with food trucks, an open bar and live music by Tea Rush, Yung Qwan and more. Tickets available online.

Mayo Hotel’s 'It Was All A Dream' party

8 p.m. Dec. 31- 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1

115 W. Fifth St., Mayo Hotel

Enjoy an elaborate dinner spread, live music and dancing in the Crystal Ballroom at the Mayo Hotel. Tickets available online.

Maggie’s New Year’s Eve Party

7 p.m. Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1

201 E. Main St., Maggie’s Music Box, Jenks

This year’s New Year’s Eve entertainment at Maggie Music Box is Mark Gibson & Boomtown Revival. Tables are first-come, first-served and include complimentary champagne, charcuterie, a midnight toast, door prizes and more.

Loony Bin New Year’s Eve with Kristin Key

Doors at 9 p.m. Dec. 31, show at 10 p.m.

6808 S. Memorial Drive, Loony Bin

Comedian Kristin Key (featured on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and Comedy Central) will perform. Tickets include a midnight champagne toast, snacks and party favors.

Retro Rockets New Year’s Eve

Doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Dec. 31

308 S. Lansing Ave., Studio 308

Enjoy hits from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s with performances by the Retro Rockets. Eat lucky black-eyed peas and enjoy a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets available online.

Tony Mason at LowDown

10 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

108 N. Detroit Ave., LowDown

Celebrate the new year with music by Tony Mason and comedy by Sondra Slade at LowDown. Enjoy a decadent dessert bar and a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. Tickets available online.

The Max Retropub NYE

4 p.m. Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1

114 S. Elgin Ave.

This event at the Blue Dome District pub features retro arcade games, totally awesome cocktails and all the retro tunes. Jams by Dj Afistaface. No cover. Ages 21 and up. And if you're up for it, partake in Hungover Bingo at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

NYE Dungeons & Drag

9:30 p.m. Dec. 31- 1 a.m. Jan. 1

7 N. Cheyenne Ave., Aaru Entertainment

Dungeons & Drag is a night of fun to ring in the new year. Enjoy drag shows, a DJ dance party, a cosplay competition and more. Tickets available online.

Pandora NYE

8 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 31

112 E. 18th St., Venue Shrine

Celebrate the new year with an Avatar-style blacklight immersive brought to you by Intergalactic Circus. The event features Avatar characters on aerials, roaming, dancing on stage and sharing their LED flow talent, as well as bass dance music, live painters, glow bar and Avatar costume contest.

Dinners

Lowood Modern Woodfire

817 E. Third St.

At Lowood, patrons can enjoy a special New Year’s Eve meal for $80 per person. The featured menu includes oysters with apple and champagne aspic; bucatini with tomato confit, crispy capers, chèvre and fennel pollen; pork belly “lardon” complete with sweet potato purée, calabrian chili, maple and arugula; wood-fired filet with crispy brussels and truffled demi glacé; and chocolate pot de creme with butterscotch and almond.

Rockin' The Rose NYE Dinner and Party

5 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31

116 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Waters Edge Winery on the Rose will be Rockin' into NYE with a five-course wine and food pairing. Main entree will be your choice of prime rib, stuffed porkchop or seafood pasta dish. Dinner reservations include the Rockin' NYE party from 7 p.m. until the midnight countdown. Tickets for just the party are $25 and can be purchased online. Dinner reservations can be made in person or by phone at 918-286-0086.

Family fun

New Year’s Eve Countdown

Kids skate 1:30-4 p.m.; adults skate 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

401 E. Broadway Court, Unit B, Sand Springs

SKATES Rollertainment in Sand Springs will feature a kids roller skating session in the afternoon, followed by an adults skate from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests can look forward to a balloon drop, a bounce house and even an indoor snowball fight.

New Year's Eve Kids Countdown and Late Skate

Noon- 4 p.m. Dec. 31; 8 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

551 W. Oakland Place, Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow Roller Sports

There will be an afternoon event and a late skate, and both will have a balloon drop, games, prizes and more. The price of admission includes skate rental if needed. Parent spectators are free. Children ages 3 and up will be required to pay admission for the afternoon event. Online sales will be available until 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. After that, all remaining tickets will be sold at the door.

The late skate is geared toward ages 10 and up. Regular admission is $20 and includes admission and skate rental, if needed. Online sales will be available until 4 p.m. Dec. 31.

Noon Year's Eve and New Year's Luau

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Dec. 31; 7 p.m. Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1

10637 N. Garnett Road, Owasso, Wheels and Thrills

Enjoy all-ages family fun at this Owasso entertainment center. There are two sessions that include roller skating and skate rental, laser tag, playzone, pizza, arcade games and balloon drop with prizes.

Noon Year's Eve Party

11 a.m. Dec. 31

1702 E. Sixth St., American Solera

Come ring in 2023 with the whole family with a countdown at noon. Beer, wine, mimosas and non-alcoholic drink options will be available. Hot Toast will provide live entertainment at 11 a.m. Bub’s Burgers will be open noon-6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at Andy B’s

6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 31 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31-12:30 a.m. Jan. 1

8711 S. Lewis Ave.

Strike up some New Year's Eve fun at Andy B's. Celebration packages offer family-friendly as well as late-night options including pizza, unlimited bowling and a game card. Guests can enjoy snacks and appetizers, entrees, desserts and a full bar.

Noon Year's Eve

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec. 31

1124 S. Lewis Ave., Mother Road Market

Free family fun includes a science show, noon balloon drop, party horns for everyone, a bubble machine and sparkly juice available at The WEL Bar (for purchase) to toast 2023.

Fitness and Wellness

Race Into the New Year by Runner’s World

Fun run, 11 p.m.; 5K, 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31

21st Street and South Jackson Avenue

Hit the ground running this New Year. Runners are encouraged to wear their favorite onesie and participate in the fun run, beginning at 11 p.m., or the timed 5K race, starting at 11:45 p.m. There will be fireworks at midnight and treats at the finish line.

#OptOutsideTulsa Photo Scavenger Hunt

10 a.m.- 2p.m. Jan. 1

6850 S. Elwood Ave., Upper Lot of Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area

This event, originally scheduled for Black Friday, is happening on New Year’s Day. Start off 2023 with some fresh air as you and your team explore Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area. Preregistration required. Tickets $5.

The Pattern Disrupter

2-6 p.m. Jan. 1

10032 S. Sheridan Road

Start your year off strong with yoga, Wim-Hof breathwork, ICE, ecstatic dance and cacao.