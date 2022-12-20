 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Route 66 Christmas Chute in Sapulpa to be on 'Today' show

  • Updated
  • 0
Route 66 Christmas Chute

Christmas displays line Dewey Avenue in Sapulpa on Nov. 15.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The Route 66 Christmas Chute, a new holiday attraction in Sapulpa, is a huge hit and will be featured on the "Today" show on NBC.

Route 66 Christmas Chute

Christmas displays line Dewey Avenue in Sapulpa on Nov. 15.

Filming will be at 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to an event posting for the attraction. Those interested in taking part are asked to wear warm attire and gather at the Route 66 shield in the middle of the Christmas Chute.

Heaters will be operating, and restaurants will be open for breakfast and coffee.

The Route 66 Christmas Chute is on Dewey Avenue between Main and Elm streets in Sapulpa through Jan. 1. 

Route 66 Christmas Chute

Walk historic Route 66 by way of the Christmas Chute. The 800-foot-long canopies are filled with ornaments and decor in 10 magical Christmas themes.

At this new destination, visitors can walk historic Route 66 under 800-foot-long canopies filled with ornaments and decor in 10 magical Christmas themes. There are events every weekend, as well as pop-up shops, restaurants and downtown retailers. 

Route 66 Christmas Chute

JW Francis, of Sapulpa, plays guitar under a Christmas display on Dewey Avenue in Sapulpa on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Two years in the making, the Route 66 Christmas Chute is the brainchild of a group of business owners and city officials to bring families to downtown Sapulpa to enjoy a unique, walkable Christmas experience.

For more information, go to route66christmaschute.com

