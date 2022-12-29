Plan to ring in 2023 with Tulsa-area New Year's celebrations and activities

Tulsa has plenty of options for celebrating the new year on Saturday. Here are a few to choose from. It’s a good idea to call ahead to ensure events are not sold out. For more events, go to tulsaworld.com.

Margaritaville Tulsa’s ‘Let’s Get Fizz-ical’ party

9 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

8330 Riverside Parkway, River Spirit Casino Resort

Tulsa’s own One Night Stand will perform on the Volcano Stage for this free party, and a balloon drop will be held at midnight at the 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar with music by The Get Down.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s ‘I Want My NYE’

Noon Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1

777 W. Cherokee St., Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa, Catoosa

Boy band mania comes to Tulsa as Drew Lachey, LFO and O-Town ring in the New Year at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Cherokee Casino’s ’90s House Party

10:30 p.m. Dec. 31

2416 U.S. 412, West Siloam Springs

Tone Loc, C&C Music Factory and Oklahoma City-founded Color Me Badd will appear at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs for a free show.

William Clark Green

Doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31

423 N. Main St., Cain’s Ballroom

Roots-Americana singer/songwriter William Clark Green will play a show at Cain’s Ballroom.

Hangover Ball 2023

6:30 p.m. Jan. 1

423 N. Main St., Cain’s Ballroom

This year’s Hangover Ball lineup features Cody Canada, Mike McClure, Jamie Lin Wilson, Stoney LaRue, BJ Barham and special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard. All ages show.

New Year’s Eve Countdown

Kids skate 1:30-4 p.m.; adults skate 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31

401 E. Broadway Court, Unit B, Sand Springs

SKATES Rollertainment in Sand Springs will feature a kids roller skating session in the afternoon, followed by an adults skate from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests can look forward to a balloon drop, a bounce house and even an indoor snowball fight.

Kids Countdown and Late Skate

Noon- 4 p.m. Dec. 31; 8 p.m. Dec. 31-1 a.m. Jan. 1

551 W. Oakland Place, Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow Roller Sports

There will be an afternoon event and a late skate, and both will have a balloon drop, games, prizes and more.

Noon Year’s Eve and New Year’s Luau

10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Dec. 31; 7 p.m. Dec. 31-2 a.m. Jan. 1

10637 N. Garnett Road, Owasso, Wheels and Thrills

There are two sessions that include roller skating and skate rental, laser tag, playzone, pizza, arcade games and balloon drop with prizes.

Noon Year’s Eve at American Solera

11 a.m. Dec. 31

1702 E. Sixth St., American Solera

Beer, wine, mimosas and non-alcoholic drink options will be available. Hot Toast will provide live entertainment at 11 a.m. Bub’s Burgers will be open noon-6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at Andy B’s

6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 31 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31-12:30 a.m. Jan. 1

8711 S. Lewis Ave.

Celebration packages offer family-friendly as well as late-night options including pizza, unlimited bowling and a game card.

Noon Year’s Eve at MRM

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec. 31

1124 S. Lewis Ave., Mother Road Market

Free family fun includes a science show, noon balloon drop, party horns for everyone, a bubble machine and sparkly juice available at The WEL Bar (for purchase) to toast 2023.

Race Into the New Year by Runner’s World

Fun run, 11 p.m.; 5K, 11:45 p.m.

Dec. 31

21st Street and South Jackson Avenue

Hit the ground running this new year. There will be fireworks at midnight and treats at the finish line.