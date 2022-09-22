Oktoberfest unveils poster for 2022, upgrades for the event

Officials with Tulsa Oktoberfest Thursday unveiled the poster for the 2022 festival, and announced a few planned upgrades for this year's event, set for Oct. 20-23 at River West Festival Park.

Tulsa artist Anke Dodson, who is of German heritage, created the original watercolor image, which depicts dancers performing on a "Clockenspiel" stage to an enthusiastic crowd that includes a large chicken, in honor of the festival's iconic "chicken dance." The Tulsa skyline is the backdrop for the action.

Among the new items that will be part of the 43rd annual Tulsa Oktoberfest are:

• Seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old Bavaria

• A new mascot, “Dash” the Dachshund

• The participation of the oldest existing brewery in the world, Weihenstephan Brewery, founded in 1022.

Festival goers will also be able to enjoy performances by bands and entertainers from across the U.S. and Germany, classic German and European foods, carnival rides, children’s entertainment and activities, an arts-and-crafts market, German-themed games, activities and contests, eleven stages of entertainment, and more than 100 varieties of beer.

“Our focus is on presenting the most authentic celebration of German culture at Tulsa Oktoberfest and we’re thrilled to be adding new Bavarian style programming, structures and décor to the venue,” said Tulsa Oktoberfest Board Chair, Scott Mitchell.

“After the success of introducing several new ticketed events last year, we are eager to bring back those experiences, including Abend im FestZelt, an authentic, full-service dining and entertainment evening straight out of Munich," Mitchell said. "We can’t wait to share the tradition and all that’s new at Tulsa Oktoberfest.”

General admission tickets are $15, with children 12 and under admitted free. A variety of ticket packages are also available. To purchase and more information: tulsaoktoberfest.org.

