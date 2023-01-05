MMA event pits Oklahoma firefighters against police officers to benefit charities

From Staff Reports
A special MMA-style event coming April 22 to the BOK Center will pit Oklahoma firefighters against Oklahoma police officers to benefit charities.
The eighth annual Smoke & Guns Charity MMA and Boxing event presented by QuikTrip supports the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Oklahoma Special Olympics.
Go to bokcenter.com for tickets.
