MMA event pits Oklahoma firefighters against police officers to benefit charities

Smoke and Guns

Josh Harrington punches Robert Destatoff during the 2019 Smoke and Guns event at the BOK Center. The eighth annual event returns April 22.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

A special MMA-style event coming April 22 to the BOK Center will pit Oklahoma firefighters against Oklahoma police officers to benefit charities.

The eighth annual Smoke & Guns Charity MMA and Boxing event presented by QuikTrip supports the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Oklahoma Special Olympics. 

Go to bokcenter.com for tickets.

