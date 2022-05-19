Let's explore David Feherty urban legends before tonight's Hard Rock Live show

Is golf funny?

“I think golf lends itself to funny,” David Feherty said. “It makes even the best look stupid at times. That’s for sure.”

Golf is especially funny when Feherty is talking about it.

Feherty, a former professional golfer who found his sweet spot as a broadcast personality, is coming to Tulsa for the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

Since Feherty is in the neighborhood, he will bring his one-man stage show — David Feherty Off Tour — to Hard Rock Live for a Thursday performance.

Let’s get to the bottom of three Feherty urban legends while previewing the show.

Urban legend No. 1: Tiger Woods once slipped Feherty a laxative before they walked a golf course.

“Yes, he did,” Feherty said during a recent phone interview. “And not just one square of the stuff. It was like a whole bar in my breakfast cereal. That didn’t turn out well.”

Details? Feherty will provide them during his Hard Rock show, which he described as “kind of a journey through my life with a bunch of Irish humor.”

That means you can expect stories about flatulence and stories about his battles with addiction and depression “but funny ones, trying to find the humorous side of the illness, and that’s really what it is. It’s a walk-through of my life and my career and a behind-the-scenes look at a lot of the stuff.”

Feherty said he never got even with Woods for the laxative prank.

“Although he was blamed for a fart for which turned into what we called ‘fartgate’ at the Buick Open,” Feherty said.

“He got blamed for it when it was, in fact, me. When I was asked about it, I just told the press it came from behind me.”

Because of the way bodies are constructed, the statement was, in fact, truth.

Feherty said he wings it during his stage show. He has about four hours’ worth of material and he does about two hours of it, depending on the crowd and other factors. Though Hard Rock Live is among Tulsa’s top music venues, he confirmed that he will not be singing. Which brings us to this.

Urban legend No. 2: Feherty’s long-ago goal was to be an opera singer.

Feherty, who was raised in Northern Ireland, said, “I trained with a Polish lady in Belfast from when my voice broke until I left school. I figured out that the last thing the world needed was another mediocre Irish tenor, (crap)-faced, clutching the bar and butchering ‘Danny Boy.’ I sang as a very little boy in the church choir. I really wasn’t any good at anything else. I was hopeless in school. I knew there was no future academically for me. It was going to have to be something outside of that — the performing arts or, as it turned out, as an athlete.”

Some people think they are funny and that’s not necessarily the case. Feherty, asked when he knew he was funny, said he knew when he was in school.

“I was so hopelessly inept and had an attention deficit,” he said. “Attention deficit, when I went to school, it was called stupid. Teachers would make fun of me and the other kids would make fun of me, so I started to make fun of myself and I found out I was much better at it than they were.”

He still has a knack for self-deprecation.

“I don’t think you qualify to poke fun at anybody else if you don’t do it at yourself,” he said.

Who does Feherty think is funny? Feherty said he and comedian Ron White are pals. Among golfers, Pat Perez is funny.

“Tiger is funny, but people don’t often see that because the whole social media aspect has really ruined a lot of the character in the game,” Feherty said. “Players, they can’t even give themselves a hard time these days without being ‘canceled,’ you know?”

Urban legend No. 3: Feherty won the 1986 Scottish Open, celebrated too much and lost the trophy.

“It’s still missing to this day,” he said. “I’m not proud of that one. There are two days in my life missing along with it.”

Feherty said his agent at the time had been a road manager for Led Zeppelin in the 1970s. His post-Scottish Open partying included backstage passes for a concert featuring Zeppelin alum Jimmy Page and others in Glasgow. Long story short, the trophy presumably took a stairway to heaven — or somewhere else — during those two days that were “lost.”

In addition to sharing personal stories on stage, Feherty is armed with accumulated tales about others (Ben Hogan, Arnold) in the golf world.

“If I don’t tell them, they will disappear into the ether and I think that would be a shame,” Feherty said.

Feherty was asked how it makes him feel to get on stages for his solo show.

“To be able to make people laugh and to feel that sort of atmosphere when you’ve got an audience in the palm of your hand and you make them feel better, it’s a special thing,” he said. “It think it’s an addictive thing. I mean, I’m terrified before I go on stage every time without exception. I am shaking like a pregnant nun. But it’s the most satisfying thing that I do.”

Was he also terrified to play golf in front of people?

“Well, to play at the highest level, you have to want to be at a place where you know you’re going to be uncomfortable,” he said. “I played at the highest level, but I never saw myself at the very top echelon of players. I didn’t have the work ethic for that. My career was kind of streaky. I had some really good peaks — the Ryder Cup and things like that which were impressive, I suppose. But I had a lot of valleys as well.”

Feherty is used to changes in elevation locally because he broadcast past Patriot Cup events from the up-and-down terrain at Patriot Golf Club in Owasso. On site at the course is the headquarters for the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides scholarships for dependents of individuals killed or wounded while in the armed forces. Feherty, a naturalized U.S. citizen, is a supporter of military causes.

Folds of Honor Foundation founder Dan Rooney, a fighter jet pilot, once took Feherty for a ride in an F-16. It’s a badge of honor when F-16 passengers are able to keep their lunch down.

“Dan told me to eat a banana because it tastes the same coming up,” Feherty, who ignored the advice, said.

“I was riding a bicycle (before the F-16 ride). I had just got sober at the time and I was riding a long way and I had been riding my bike that morning and I got in a collision where I was knocked out cold with a concussion. The flight surgeon, they’ve got to check you before you get into the cockpit. If they had known that, there’s no way I would have been allowed to go up. But I had a big, sweaty cheeseburger and a chocolate milkshake and I kept it down.”

Feherty chose a burger instead of a banana because he is blessed with a “pretty strong” constitution.

“I can consume vast qualities of alcohol and drugs and remain functional,” he said. “So I figured that if I could do that, I could probably hold down breakfast.”

Since Feherty, a voice for NBC Sports and Golf Channel, is returning to Southern Hills, he was asked for a Southern Hills story. He was last there in 2007 when headlines included (A) Woods winning and (B) triple-digit temperatures.

“I’ve played all over the world, in Kuala Lumpur and Africa, and that was maybe as hot as I’ve ever been,” Feherty said.

Before getting into a rental car post-tournament to return home to Dallas, Feherty began the recuperative process by pouring an excessive amount of Gold Bond powder into his underwear. Guess what happens when a car’s air conditioner blasts out cold air and you’re caked in Gold Bond powder? It’s a story ripe to be finished when Feherty goes on stage at Hard Rock Live.

