Heroes Ball events in Tulsa, OKC benefit Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is staging Heroes Ball events 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30 in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The sixth annual Heroes Ball will recognize those who go the extra distance for our children. It’s the major fundraising gala for the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.

New this year is a Heroes Ball after party, scheduled to take place 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Heroes Ball attendees can enjoy the after-party for no additional cost. Additional guests who did not attend the Heroes Ball can get in for $50.

The Tulsa ball will be held at River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway. For tickets, go to oica.org and click on the events tab. The sold-out Oklahoma City event will take place at the Skirvin Hotel.

For more information, email jdorman@oica.org.