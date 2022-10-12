Habitat for Humanity Rock The House Gala returns to Cox Business Center

Green Country Habitat for Humanity's signature Rock the House Gala is Michael Jackson themed and coming to Cox Business Convention Center on Oct. 29.

Tickets are available now at www.rockthehousetulsa.org.

This annual fundraiser will include live entertainment, fine dining with the nation's top Michael Jackson tribute act making its Tulsa debut live from Las Vegas.

As one of the largest nonprofit homebuilders in northeast Oklahoma, Green Country Habitat reached a milestone this year by completing their 500th home since their inception in 1988. They’ve also expanded their retail operations to Jenks, Broken Arrow and Claremore.

Green Country Habitat for Humanity will complete more than 50 homes this year, with dozens more currently under construction.

The organization is also focused on advancing Black homeownership opportunities through its 250-home North Tulsa Initiative. Earlier this year Green Country Habitat announced the receipt of three grants supporting the North Tulsa Initiative totaling $13.5M.