Gathering Place hosts Halloween hunt

  Updated
The Great Halloween Hunt will be hosted at the Gathering Place on Oct. 28 and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests can scavenge their way through 66.5 acres to find more than 20 kid-friendly activities in themed realms throughout the park including an alien dance party, pumpkin painting, medieval battles, magical movies, ghostly games, and more. Creatures like the swamp monster, aliens, and vampires will also roam the park.

Gathering Place is keeping areas of Chapman Adventure Playground open past its regular dusk closing time to provide guests a unique opportunity to experience the playground after dark.

