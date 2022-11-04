Drag superstar, winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to perform at The Vanguard

Famed drag queen and recording artist Alaska Thunderf–ck will bring her Red 4 Filth Tour to The Vanguard on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Alaska is widely known for finishing as runner-up on the fifth season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and for winning season two of "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars," as well as for her role in the creation of the new musical “DRAG: The Musical,” which debuted in September.

Alaska also released her fourth studio album, “Red 4 Filth” in September. The Red 4 Filth Tour is Alaska’s first North American headlining tour.

Fans can still purchase general admission tickets for the Tulsa show as well as Ultimate VIP and VIP tickets to meet Alaska beforehand.

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit thevanguardtulsa.com