 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drag superstar, winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to perform at The Vanguard

  • 0
Alaska

Alaska will perform music from her new album "Red 4 Filth" at The Vanguard on Nov. 23.

 Courtesy, Albert Sanchez

Famed drag queen and recording artist Alaska Thunderf–ck will bring her Red 4 Filth Tour to The Vanguard on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m. 

Alaska is widely known for finishing as runner-up on the fifth season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and for winning season two of "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars," as well as for her role in the creation of the new musical “DRAG: The Musical,” which debuted in September. 

Alaska also released her fourth studio album, “Red 4 Filth” in September. The Red 4 Filth Tour is Alaska’s first North American headlining tour. 

Fans can still purchase general admission tickets for the Tulsa show as well as Ultimate VIP and VIP tickets to meet Alaska beforehand. 

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit thevanguardtulsa.com

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears talks about her freedoms post-conservatorship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert