Castle of Muskogee opens fireworks retail showroom

The Castle of Muskogee’s 37,000-square-foot Fireworks Retail Showroom opened this week.

Through July 4, the showroom will be open 10 a.m.–9 p.m. at the Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road.

The showroom features over 500 products, including family favorites from novelty items for children, fountains, artillery shells and heavyweight cakes with 500 shots. Each product is labeled with a brief description and QR code to scan and see a video display.

Shoppers can make purchases in the store or shop online at okcastle.com, where you can place your order online and pick it up curbside the next day.

With every purchase of $100 or more, shoppers will receive a complimentary Halloween Festival ticket for opening weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 1).