In her latest music video, Cassie Latshaw sings while walking to the Mercury Lounge stage that "Everyone's a big deal in Nashville. That's why I prefer living on Tulsa time."

The folk siren with big hair from Bristow is a singer-songwriter who you can find many Friday nights at Mercury Lounge. She and her band are heading on tour this spring but will always find a way to play in Tulsa at the same time.

"You get some street cred when you say you play in Tulsa when you are out and about," she said. "My heart is in Tulsa. It lives and breathes music and is getting bigger and bolder by the day."

She said her shows are mostly originals with some covers performed in their own way.

"You should expect to have a good time and listen to some vulgarity," she said. "I try to bring as much honesty and my life to the stage. If you come to one of our shows, don't be surprised when we pull others on stage. We all want each other to make it."

Latshaw added that one of the great things Tulsa has going for it isn't just the local music talent.

"We have great producers and engineers here," she said. "We have all been fed this dream that if you want to be big, you have to make it in Nashville. We have a ton of talent here to make great records."

Check her out on Apple Music and at Youtube.com and facebook.com/okiecassie.

