Blue Whale Comedy fest returns Aug. 25-27

The Blue Whale Comedy Festival will return to the Tulsa Arts District Aug. 25-27, featuring seven acclaimed stand-up performers, along with a wealth of local comic talent.

The festival will be held at several venues in the downtown area, including Tulsa’s historic Cain’s Ballroom, the LowDown, Soundpony and Guthrie Green, where the festival will have its kickoff event Aug. 24, with an outdoor showing of the film “Coming 2 America,” starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

Headline acts for the festival are Dan Soder (“Son of a Gary,” “The Standups”), Rory Scovel (“Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time,” “I Feel Pretty” with Amy Schumer), Daniel Simonsen, Raanan Hershberg, Marina Franklin, Dina Hashem and Adrienne Iapallucci.

“The mission of Blue Whale Comedy Festival is to put Tulsa on the national comedy map,” said Derek Combs, Guthrie Green event manager and organizer of Blue Whale Comedy Festival. “Blue Whale expands Tulsa’s performing arts scene and continues to expose local talent to some of the most gifted and successful comedians in the country, helping them hone their craft and be given the opportunity to take their own acts on the road.”

In addition to the several stand-up shows featuring more than 30 comics from Tulsa and across the nation, the festival will include podcast tapings, an improv workshop, after parties and showcases.

Day passes are $50, weekend passes are $100; individual show tickets are also available. To purchase and more information: bluewhalecomedyfestival.com.

