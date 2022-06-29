5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Busy week for Hard Rock

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s concert venue is hosting three shows in five days, beginning with a Wednesday, June 29 Tesla performance. Tesla is fronted by Jeff Keith, who attended school in Idabel and Broken Bow.

Neal McCoy will perform Thursday, June 30 and 3 Doors Down is scheduled for a Sunday, July 3 show.

For tickets, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Pop Evil at Cain’s

If you want to christen Independence Day weekend by with a trip to Cain’s Ballroom, Pop Evil is bringing The Vortex Tour to the historic honky tonk Friday, July 1. Pop Evil will be joined by Oxymorrons and Zillion (on tour for the first time).

For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Art Crawl on 66

The next monthly Art Crawl on 66 event will take place Friday, July 1. The goal is to bring local art to the community and provide a unique, fun event for local small businesses, artists and community members.

The Art Crawl on 66 is held along the Route 66 corridor in southwest Tulsa, starting at 1648 Southwest Boulevard and ending at 4377 Southwest Boulevard. Each participating local business along the corridor will host an artist (either indoor or outdoor) to showcase the artist’s work.

Cajun music and huckleberries

Delaware County is hosting dual festivals this weekend.

Doug Kershaw is headlining Cajun Fest Saturday, July 2 in Grove. Cajun music starts at 10 a.m. with Chris Miller & Bayou Roots, Jana Jae, Barry “Bones” Patton, the Coleman Sisters and Clint Walker. For information, go to grandlakefestivals.com.

Meanwhile, events related to Jay’s 55th annual Huckleberry Festival will begin Thursday, June 30 and continue through Independence Day. For a schedule, click on the community events tab at jaychamber.com.

Men in Black

The film “Men in Black,” starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, is celebrating a 25th anniversary.

You can join in on the celebration because Fathom Events is bringing the movie back to the big screen.

“Men in Black” will be screened 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at Cinemark Tulsa, 10802 E. 71st St., and Regal Warren Theatre Broken Arrow, 1700 W. Aspen Creek Drive. The same theaters will show “Men in Black” 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

Tulsa World Magazine summer edition

