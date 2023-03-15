Live From Cain’s

Oklahoma music artist Parker Millsap is releasing a new album (“Wilderness Within You”) May 12. You can watch a video for the single “Running on Time” on Millsap’s YouTube page, and you can see him on stage when he joins Bette Smith for a Saturday, March 18 taping of the public radio show “Live From Cain’s” at Cain’s Ballroom.

Drew Winn, owner of Guitar House of Tulsa, is the “spotlight artist” for the evening of music and conversation. Winn released an album in the fall.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets for Cain’s Ballroom events can be purchased at cainsballroom.com.

Route 66 Native Arts Alliance Spring Show

The Route 66 Native Arts Alliance Spring Show & Art Market will take place Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at the Vault Gallery, 1801 Highway 66 in Catoosa.

Native artists will be set up at noon on the first day of the show and, because of St. Patrick’s Day weekend, a reception, free and open to the public, with Irish cheer and food, will begin at 6 p.m.

The show will continue 1-5 p.m. Saturday, beginning with a presentation by David Hampton, author, genealogist and president of the Nancy Ward Foundation.

Renowned Choctaw artist Gwen Coleman Lester is the alliance’s artist of the year. She will be joined by other award-winning artists including Crystal Hanna, Clancy Gray, Ronnie Morris, Ron Mitchell, Anita Mitchell, Anita Caldwell Jackson, Scott Middleton, Eva Cantrell, Risi Thelander, Andrew KnifeChief and Patrick Knowlin.

Leon Russell biography event

On Saturday, March 18, you can pick up the new Leon Russell biography and meet the author.

Bill Janovitz, who wrote “Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History,” will attend a book signing event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave.

For information, go to thechurchstudio.com.

Spring break at Mother Road Market

The Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., has events planned for both young and old during spring break beginning Wednesday, March 15 with a performance by the Hot Toast Music Co.

Other events include Crafts + Cookies, Thursday March 16, and a live screening of the FC Tulsa game Friday March 17. The WEL Bar will also have drink specials all week for those 21 and older. All events are free and run from 4 to 7 p.m., but plan for $1 per cookie at the Crafts + Cookies event.

In addition, the market’s Limited Time Only Market will feature merchandise from FC Tulsa, including jerseys, T-shirts, hats, scarves and special appearances from team members. The LTO Market is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

‘Hamilton’ concludes run

The award-winning musical “Hamilton” will wrap up its two-week run at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., with performances through Sunday, March 19.

This is the second time Celebrity Attractions has brought Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revisionist take on the birth of the nation, as seen through the life of Alexander Hamilton, a mixed-race immigrant who swiftly rose to positions of power and influence in the early days of the republic, helping to shape the modern day United States of America.