10 family fun activities at Grand Lake this fall

Grove and Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees are great fall family destinations with many activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Here is a Top 10 list:

Explore the Pioneer Days at Har-Ber Village

Grove’s Har-Ber Village Museum has been a top family attraction at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees for over 50 years. This reconstructed Ozark Mountain village set on the shores of Grand Lake is a treasure trove of pioneer-era artifacts and exhibits. Young and old alike will enjoy the living history demonstrations and great events such as the Pioneer Days weekend Sept. 23-25. For more information, go to har-bervillage.com.

Enjoy fall colors at Lendonwood Gardens

Looking for a peaceful way to enjoy the fall season and its many beautiful colors? Come stroll through the eight-acre Lendonwood Gardens in Grove. Shady pathways meander through more than 1,200 types of plants, including rhododendrons, dogwoods and daylilies. The Japanese pavilion overlooking the koi pond is a favorite of kids of all ages. To plan your visit to Lendonwood Gardens, go to lendonwood.com.

Take a trail ride at Royal Horse Ranch

The whole family will enjoy saddling up and taking a trail ride at Royal Horse Ranch on Monkey Island. The ranch’s trail rides follow trails that wind through sunny pastures, shady woods and the shoreline of Grand Lake. To schedule a ride or get more information, go to royalhorseranch.net.

Putt around at Honey Creek Hive Mini Golf Course

The cool, crisp days of fall in the Ozarks are perfect for a family miniature golf outing. In Grove, just south of the Honey Creek Bridge on U.S. Highway 59, Honey Creek Hive Mini Golf Course is built around the Grand Lake theme, and each hole relates to various parts of the 45,000-acre lake. For more information, go to honeycreekadventures.com.

‘Go wild’ at Oasis Animal Adventures

Oasis Animal Adventures in Disney offers an encounter where everyone can experience the joy of getting to know and learn fun facts about some incredible animals. The animals at Oasis Animal Adventures love people and are experts at giving them a “happy face.” Advance booking is required; for more information, go to oasisanimals.com.

Play to your heart’s content at The Anchor at Shangri-La ResortRecently recognized as Oklahoma’s top new attraction, The Anchor at Shangri-La Resort is a one-of-a-kind, new entertainment center on Monkey Island that includes arcade games, simulators, virtual reality games and so much more. The whole family will enjoy playing whiffle ball on the Mini-Fenway Park replica field. The kids will enjoy the fishing pond, too. Go to shangrilaok.com/events/the-anchor-open for more information on this new attraction.

See the motorcycle collection at Second Kick Cycle Works

Young and old alike will enjoy viewing this collection of vintage and antique motorcycles from the 1930s through the 1980s. The collection includes American and European racing bikes, street bikes and much more to include pictures, posters and all types of vintage motorcycle memorabilia. This museum is in downtown Grove at 18 East Third St., just east of the Grand Lake Sports Center.

Explore the Ozarks’ Underground Beauty at Bluff Dwellers Cave

The Ozarks are known for beautiful scenery and views, but who knew some of the prettiest views are underground? It’s true — and some of the most beautiful underground sights are just east of Grove at Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel, Missouri. The one-hour guided tour is truly breathtaking and, if you’re lucky, you will see several cave salamanders on the tour. Above ground at the cave is a museum and a sluice for panning for gems. For more information on tour times and rates, go to bluffdwellerscave.com.

Catch a movie at Center Cinema 7

Take advantage of your family time at the lake and enjoy the latest, first-run movies at Grove’s Center Cinema 7 movie theater. Along with the movies, you’ll find comfortable seating and a concession stand with popcorn, soda and sweet treats. To see what is playing and the showtimes, go to centercinemas.com.

Bounce your worries away at Grand Bounce Jumpstation

One of Grove’s most popular and year-round attractions is Grand Bounce Jumpstation, an indoor wonderland for kids with multiple bounce houses and inflatables for playing, rain or shine. For hours and rates, go to groveinflatables.com.

For more information on Grove and Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, contact the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau at 918-786-9079 or check out the Facebook page at @grandlakegrove.

