'Night Gallery' at 50: Rod Serling's daughter talks about father, book that spotlights 'Night Gallery' art

White: “I have to tell you from the bottom of my heart, there is no one that really equals Rod Serling as far as being just somebody to show us the way. We are living in this time of kind of crazed politics. I have no idea, Anne, what your dad would have thought of social media. I think it’s easy to guess what he would have thought of the latest presidential campaign and the last four years.

“But I feel like there is nobody that had the voice that Rod had who really technically just kind of came on our TVs and showed us the way and showed us humanity and how important it is and to not be racist or biased. I have to go back and say everything from ‘The Twilight Zone,’ they are almost more potent now than they were then. There is an episode called ‘The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.’ If you go back and watch it, it will blow your mind how tied in it is to the current culture that we are in right now. He was a soothsayer. I personally feel like there is nobody to guide and us and ultimately kind of get us out of this darkness right now because he was the voice of reason back then, was he not, Anne? He had all those causes.”