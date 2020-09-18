Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic for Amazon series following 'Tiger King'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: The series was reportedly picked up by Amazon.

Actor Nicolas Cage has been cast to portray self-styled “Tiger King” Joe Exotic in a forthcoming scripted TV series, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It will be the first time Cage has taken on a role in a TV series. The eight-episode series is being produced by CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television, and is based on a Texas Monthly story about Joe Exotic published in 2019.

The article by Leif Reigstad was optioned by “American Vandal” showrunner Dan Lagana and Paul Young in June 2019. The Netflix’s documentary series “Tiger King” became a word-of-mouth phenomenon once it debuted in March 2020.

The Texas Monthly story details how Joe Schreibvogel built his private zoo in Wynnewood and his feuds with Jeff Lowe and Carole Baskin, both of whom are prominently featured in “Tiger King.”