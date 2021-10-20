New owner, same staff revive First Watch location as DayBreak Cafe

The mash of avocado topping on the toast was well-seasoned; the only downside was the toast itself, which one diner thought was too insubstantial for the amount of topping. The eggs, on the other hand, were perfectly poached.

The omelet was stuffed to overflowing with bacon and avocado, so that the pico de gallo helped cut through the richness.

The skillet was another substantial dish, with the strips of tomato supplying surprising yet satisfying bursts of sweetness amongst all the savory ingredients.

During the photo shoot for this article, we were able to try a few other items from the menu, including the breakfast taco with chorizo, chicken, eggs and avocado ($10.29); the much-ballyhooed biscuits and gravy ($10.79), which lived up to the hype; the Cobb salad ($9.99); and the roast beef sandwich ($9.99).

This last item was well-stacked with tender beef, Swiss cheese, roasted onions and tomatoes; the exterior of the bread was coated with Parmesan cheese that grilled into a crisp coating, giving the sandwich a little extra crunch. It came with a cup of tortilla soup, a thick bisque-like soup loaded with chicken and corn and packing a nice punch of heat.