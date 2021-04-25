New 'Nutcracker,' 'Vendetta' highlight Tulsa Ballet 2021-2022 season

“He’s one of my favorite choreographers, and I really want more people to see his work,” Angelini said. “The piece he is creating for us will be set to tango music.”

The program will also include a new work by Katarzyna Kosielska, a former dancer with the Stuttgart Ballet in Germany who has created ballets for a number of top European companies. Her work for Tulsa Ballet will be her U.S. debut as a choreographer.

Tulsa Ballet’s second company, Tulsa Ballet II, will be featured in the third piece on the program, created by Stephanie Martinez.

“When the curtain came down on TB II’s performance (of Yanowsky’s ‘At the End of’) in March, it was obvious to everyone that these young dancers were as good as our main company dancers,” Angelini said. “They deserve to be a part of our main season.”

Tulsa Ballet’s next production, set for Oct. 28-31, will feature the world premiere of “Breakin’ Bricks,” a new work by Jennifer Archibald, whose “Parhelia” was part of the company’s March production.

Archibald’s ballet, commissioned by Tulsa Ballet, will have as its theme the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and will be an ambitious, multimedia production, incorporating an original documentary film by Guy de Lancey.