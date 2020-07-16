Netflix
“Fatal Affair”: Released Thursday, Nia Long plays a woman looking to make up with her husband after a compromising encounter with an old friend (Omar Epps), but she finds that the old friend is not going away easily.
“Cursed”: Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”) is the star of this tale set in the world of King Arthur as the lady-in-the-lake character, and she knows how to wield her sword. Available Friday, July 17.
“Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia”: This docuseries shows how New York’s “five families” mafia empires fell when the feds took them down in the 1980s. Available Wednesday, July 22.
“Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking”: In his second stand-up special, filmed at Wembley Stadium, Whitehall tells stories both silly and shocking and attempts audience interaction with little success. Available Monday, July 20.
HULU
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”: This documentary shows Lin-Manuel Miranda’s early days performing with improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, along with the group’s reunion 14 years later that led to a run on Broadway. Available Friday, July 17.
Amazon
“Radioactive”: Rosamund Pike portrays Marie Curie, from her scientific discoveries to her personal life. Available Friday, July 24.
“Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist”: This stand-up special comes from Gaffigan’s “Pale Tourist” comedy tour shot pre-pandemic. Available Friday, July 24.
HBO
“House of Ho”: Released Thursday, Vietnamese immigrants Binh and Hue Ho came to the U.S. and worked hard to realize a multimillion-dollar American dream through their business empire in Houston. This series showcases their lavish lifestyle, close family ties and generational drama.