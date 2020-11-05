New Hanson album set to release Friday

A new album from Tulsa pop rock trio Hanson has arrived.
"Perennial — A Hanson Net Collection," which was scheduled for a Friday, Nov. 6, release, is a compilation album that highlights music recorded for the band’s hanson.net community over the past 20 years but never before shared with the public, according to hanson.net.
“For years, some of our favorite music that we’ve created has been the songs we write and produce for our hanson.net members,” Zac Hanson said on the site. “These songs are diverse and reflect a part of our story, which we’re extremely proud of, but know many fans have yet to discover.”
The album features a new track, “Nothing Like A Love Song.” To order or for more information, go to hanson.net.
Hanson's streaming concert series, which started in October and began a second chapter Thursday, will continue Friday with Cain's Ballroom as the point of origin. For more information, go to cainsballroom.com.
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
