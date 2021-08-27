 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New book on history of Cain's Ballroom published
0 Comments

New book on history of Cain's Ballroom published

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cain's Ballroom book (copy)

John Wooley and Brett Bingham wrote a book about the history of Cain’s Ballroom.

 Courtesy

Authors John Wooley and Brett Bingham will take part in an event to promote their new book, “Twentieth-Century Honky-Tonk: The Amazing Unauthorized Story of the Cain’s Ballroom’s First 75 Years,” 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Tulsa Historical Society, 2445 S. Peoria Ave.

The authors will talk about their work, answer questions from the audience and sign copies of the book, which will be available for purchase.

Spanning the famed venue’s first 75 years (1924 to 1999), “Twentieth-Century Honky-Tonk” tells the story of how a building originally designed to be a car dealership became one of the most iconic American music venues of all time. The Cain’s is the only venue that can claim to be both the Carnegie Hall of western swing and the penultimate stop on the Sex Pistols’ infamous American tour.

The book covers the era of Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys, who became a national sensation with their clear-channel radio broadcasts from the Cain’s stage, to the venue’s later heyday as an essential stop for breakout acts and cosmic cowboys.

The book also covers cutting-edge alt-rock acts, metal bands and off-the-wall attractions like ladies’ mud wrestling (which worked) and Pig Time Racing (which didn’t).

Wooley is a former Tulsa World entertainment writer, novelist and current host of the long-running radio show “Swing on This” on KWGS (89.5 FM). Bingham has been involved in the music business for much of his life and currently is the business manager of Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys.

Featured video:

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Hank Thompson’s Brazos Valley Boys playing the Cain’s Ballroom, Jimmy Buffett on his musical “Escape to Margaritaville,” a local musician pays tribute to OSU's Bryant “Big Country” Reeves, and Gambill’s Pastaria

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnie Driver calls out online troll over cosmetic filler accusation

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News